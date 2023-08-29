CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
chandrayaan
chandrayaan

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsHousehold savings in India reach staggering Rs 653 lakh crore, but investment returns stay modest: Report

Household savings in India reach staggering Rs 653 lakh crore, but investment returns stay modest: Report

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Feroze Azeez, the Deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth, underscored the significance of managing investor expectations, especially given the inherent volatility associated with equities as an asset class. Azeez opined that for individuals venturing into the world of investments, it is prudent to commence with mutual funds, gradually transitioning towards direct equities, and, subsequently, exploring the realm of derivatives.

Profile image

By Pavitra Parekh   | Sonal Bhutra  Aug 29, 2023 11:55:04 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
As per the findings presented in a report from Anand Rathi Wealth, it appears that Indians have a commendable penchant for savings but still lag when it comes to their prowess as investors.

The report reveals a staggering figure of Rs 653 lakh crore as the current aggregate of household savings in India. To put this into perspective, a decade ago, in 2012, this amount stood at a comparatively modest Rs 269 lakh crore.
However, the striking point of contention here is that over the past ten years, the collective returns garnered by Indians from direct equities and equity mutual funds have merely averaged at a modest 6.8 percent. This figure, notably, places Indian households in a situation where their earnings are somewhat less than those yielded by Government Securities (G-Sec), or nearly on par with them.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Feroze Azeez, the deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth, underscored the significance of managing investor expectations, especially given the inherent volatility associated with equities as an asset class.
Azeez opined that for individuals venturing into the world of investments, it is prudent to commence with mutual funds, gradually transitioning towards direct equities, and, subsequently, exploring the realm of derivatives.
Interestingly, the report also sheds light on an enduring aspect of the Indian financial landscape - the nation's enduring love for tangible assets such as gold and real estate. This inclination seems undeterred even in the face of a surging wave of financialisation across various sectors.
For a comprehensive discussion and additional highlights from the report, please watch the accompanying video.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

MF CornerMutual Fund Cornermutual funds

Recommended Articles

View All
From free Aadhaar update to exchanging Rs 2,000 notes — Key PF changes, deadlines in Sep 2023

From free Aadhaar update to exchanging Rs 2,000 notes — Key PF changes, deadlines in Sep 2023

Aug 29, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches 'Sankalp Savings Account' with nil charges on cash deposit

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches 'Sankalp Savings Account' with nil charges on cash deposit

Aug 29, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Axis Bank's Magnus credit card to make changes from September 1 — What's new

Axis Bank's Magnus credit card to make changes from September 1 — What's new

Aug 29, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X