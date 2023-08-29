Household savings in India reach staggering Rs 653 lakh crore, but investment returns stay modest: Report

As per the findings presented in a report from Anand Rathi Wealth, it appears that Indians have a commendable penchant for savings but still lag when it comes to their prowess as investors.

The report reveals a staggering figure of Rs 653 lakh crore as the current aggregate of household savings in India. To put this into perspective, a decade ago, in 2012, this amount stood at a comparatively modest Rs 269 lakh crore.

However, the striking point of contention here is that over the past ten years, the collective returns garnered by Indians from direct equities and equity mutual funds have merely averaged at a modest 6.8 percent. This figure, notably, places Indian households in a situation where their earnings are somewhat less than those yielded by Government Securities (G-Sec), or nearly on par with them.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Feroze Azeez, the deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth, underscored the significance of managing investor expectations, especially given the inherent volatility associated with equities as an asset class.

Azeez opined that for individuals venturing into the world of investments, it is prudent to commence with mutual funds, gradually transitioning towards direct equities, and, subsequently, exploring the realm of derivatives.

Interestingly, the report also sheds light on an enduring aspect of the Indian financial landscape - the nation's enduring love for tangible assets such as gold and real estate. This inclination seems undeterred even in the face of a surging wave of financialisation across various sectors.

For a comprehensive discussion and additional highlights from the report, please watch the accompanying video.