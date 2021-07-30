Investment lessons to keep in mind amid COVID-19

The global COVID-19 pandemic has certainly created havoc across the globe. The ongoing crisis has not left any aspect of our lives untouched including the financial markets. The nationwide lockdowns to contain the spread of the virus has shaken the market sentiments significantly, which went into a panic mode in the initial stage.

However, things began to go back on track after a long period of a lull but left us with larger lessons on finance and investment. Now that the recovery mode is still on, it is time to reflect back on the turbulent times and understand some key investment lessons that we have learned.

In this regard, let’s look at a few lessons we must remember while making an investment:

Lesson 1: Liquidate Holdings

One may be building a nest egg for the long-term by investing in stocks but the plan should be to cash out a lump sum amount in between to meet a requirement - for instance, paying for a child’s education abroad or the monthly bills in case of a job loss. However, it will be better to not wait till the eve of the event to liquidate your holdings. The markets could be at their highs or lows on account of say, especially during a crisis like the ongoing pandemic. So, it’s advisable to start withdrawing systematically, a few months ahead, and deposit the amount in a bank account side-by-side.

Lesson 2: Benefits of Diversified Portfolio

Another key lesson is to minimize the risk in investment with a diversified portfolio. You have heard the common saying, “don’t put all your eggs in one basket.” This rightly applies to the financial world as well. Instead of investing all your money in a single stock or in the same fund or the same market, diversify your investment strategy.

For instance, you have invested all your money in railway stocks. Let’s say the share prices drop following any bad news, this means your portfolio will experience a significant dip in value. Since it’s not certain when the stocks will regain value, it can be counterbalanced by investing in a few airline stocks. Also, always invest in companies that you trust, where you know the stocks will pick up if not sooner than later.

On the other hand, it is also true that diversification cannot completely eliminate rise. But it is a great way of dealing with unpredictable situations while minimizing risk. Allocation across several asset classes, such as stocks, equity, gold, and so on will help you achieve long-range financial goals. So, diversification is an asset allocation strategy.

Lesson 3: Buying the Dips

Do you know that buying the dips can be profitable in the long-term upsurge? Well, usually one doesn’t think that way. It’s a human tendency to invest when the markets are going up, and take a step back when they fall. You will rarely chase the market shares during turbulent times. However, we should pay heed to the market aphorism about “buying the dips”. It means to buy an asset or security after its price has experienced a short-term decline for a while. It can be profitable when the stock market rises and in the long-term uptrends.

Lesson 4: Make Long Term Investments

Don’t be a frantic investor after identifying market conditions. Always try to invest in quality. For instance, carefully selected stocks can provide safety nets and also deliver higher returns. You can also invest in the equities that can perform better in the long run. Equities also have a higher compounding effect. Besides, gold and gold bonds are considered a popular investment choice. The fluctuation in prices can offer benefits if liquidated at the right time.

In a nutshell, knee jerk reaction to short-term trends can be financially unhealthy as it can lead you to panic buying or selling. You need to realize that ups and downs are part of the investing cycle. It is therefore imperative to assess the ongoing fluctuations in the market with a cool head. After that, you can make decisions about buying and selling based on your financial goal(s).

The author, Pranjal Kamra, is CEO at Finology. The views expressed are personal