The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us some harsh lessons, and it has also brought some glaring realities back to the surface and one of them is India’s healthcare spend as a percentage of GDP.

India’s healthcare expenditure is still below 2.5 percent, not even half the 5 percent level advocated by the World Health Organisation and a far cry from developed countries like the US, which is at 8 percent.

In this episode of Investment Guide, Chirag Dagli, Fund Manager at DSP Investment Managers, and Prakash Agarwal, Deputy Head-Research at Axis Capital, discuss the opportunity pharma companies present and the spotlight is on hospital and diagnostic companies.

