The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us some harsh lessons, and it has also brought some glaring realities back to the surface and one of them is India's healthcare spend as a percentage of GDP.

India's healthcare expenditure is still below 2.5 percent, not even half the 5 percent level advocated by the World Health Organisation and a far cry from developed countries like the US, which is at 8 percent.

But they say in adversity, also lies opportunity. As India looks to scale up its healthcare infrastructure, pharma stocks have been on a tear.

In this episode of Investment Guide, Sailesh Raj Bhan, Dy CIO-Eq Invst at Nippon India MF and Anmol Ganjoo, pharma research analyst at JM Financial Institutional Securities, discuss the opportunity pharma companies presents. Is there more headroom for valuations and which stocks should one buy?

Watch accompanying video for more.