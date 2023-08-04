GenZ showing interest in equity markets — Expert shares key investment strategy

A recent Vanguard report said that this generation is more invested in stocks than previous generations.

While it is difficult to generalize the interests of an entire generation, there is evidence to suggest that Gen Z, like other generations, has shown increased interest in equity markets. A recent Vanguard report said that this generation is more invested in stocks than previous generations.

Live TV

Loading...

“One trigger for this interest could be the greater accessibility and ease of trading facilitated by online platforms and mobile applications. Additionally, the democratization of information through social media and online communities may have contributed to Gen Z's exposure to investment opportunities and financial diligence,” said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading officer at Vantage, a multi-asset broker.

It has also been noticed that this generation is adopting more of trend-based investing. According to Despallieres, this strategy assumes that assets that have performed well in the recent past will continue to perform well in the future.

Trend-based investing , also known as momentum investing, involves making investment decisions based on the direction and strength of market trends.

"Gen Z, like other investors, may be accepting trend-based investing owing to its simplicity and ease of implementation. It can be appealing to follow popular trends or rely on algorithms and technical indicators to guide investment decisions. However, it is important for investors to carefully evaluate the risks and limitations of trend-based investing and consider a diversified approach," he said.

A word of caution

Despallieres further stated that Gen Z should be aware of market jitters.

With market jitters, he refers to periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty in financial markets, often characterized by sudden price fluctuations.

"These fluctuations can stem from various factors, including economic indicators, geopolitical events, and market sentiment. To address market jitters, young investors can diversify their assets across different sectors, reducing the impact of market volatility. Implementing risk management strategies, such as stop-loss orders, can also help in limiting potential losses and building a resilient portfolio," he said.

Besides this, the adoption of a long-term perspective can also help investors to weather market swings and capitalize on growth opportunities over time.

According to him, young investors must gain a deeper grasp of the factors driving investment value by staying informed about market trends, economic indicators, and fundamentals. However, for young investors, it is always recommended to seek professional advice that can assist in navigating the market.

The role of digitalization

Digitalization plays a crucial role in today's investing sphere by enabling the adoption of AI tools for data analysis, pattern recognition, and informed decision-making.

It enhances accuracy, efficiency, and automation in portfolio management. Technologies, such as social trading platforms, online education resources, robo-advisors, and trading bots provide accessibility, education, and automation for retail investors, improving their trading experience and outcomes.

"Nevertheless, the term ‘caution’ should always be present in the financial lexicon when an individual is using the digital roadway for his/her investments," Despallieres said.