Investing is simple but it isn’t easy

Indeed. For people seeking to create wealth – whether to fund their own retirement or provide for their children’s education, through their long-term investments, the recipe for success has remained consistent.

1. You must give it TIME

2. You must be very patient

3. The Best investor is a DISCIPLINED investor

4. A BUY and Hold investment strategy will help you achieve your goals

Easier said than done.

You must give it time.

It’s hard to think long-term. We live in a world of instant gratification – so saving now and waiting 15-20 years for rewards, does not come naturally to most of us. We don’t look at investing as a way of life. We will by default invest 15 years and more towards our own education. Yet, we shy away from giving our money the 15 plus years it needs to learn and grow. Compound Interest converts Money into Wealth – Einstein referred to it as the most powerful force in the universe. Investors have to choose – Earn it or Pay it.

Ask yourself one question – What percent of your portfolio is truly allocated towards achieving long-term goals?

You must be patient

I’d like to believe that most investors have good intentions when they start out on their wealth creation journey. We all would like to invest for long periods. Yet, the issue is one that starts at the very beginning, and it’s shrouded in unrealistic expectations – a sense of entitlement. An expectation of immediate reward to compensate for the risk of investing in equity. But rewards do not come as and when you want them to. It’s rarely that easy.

The main premise of the buy and hold approach is to stay invested for long periods because you don’t know when markets will reward you. That’s the nature of markets So rightfully, it is unrealistic to expect consistently good returns over 3-year periods. Yet, 3 years is time enough to test your patience!

And the truth is that if you’ve not experienced good returns by then, most investors don’t care to stay the course.

There is no substitute for spending time in the markets. Yet as investors, we don’t.

Numbers published by AMFI (March 2021) show that within the HNI bracket of equity investors, only 47 percent of folios have an age of > 24 months. That’s it!

WHY?

Discipline

Discipline refers to the ability to follow your strategy.

If like most investors, your strategy is simply to remain fully invested all the time, then the approach demands that you must have the discipline to remain fully invested through the downs as well – no matter how painful. Big drawdowns happen more often than you think.

Our basic constitution isn’t prepared or equipped to deal with ebbs and flows, beyond a point. Certainly not when it comes to money. We get excited at the prospect of making a fortune. We’re terrified at the prospect of losing it.

Have investors been able to follow the buy and hold approach?

NO

Since 1994, DALBAR's Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior (QAIB) has measured the effects of investor decisions globally, to buy, sell and switch into and out of mutual funds over short and long-term timeframes. Closer to home, AXIS MF has published its studies and findings on a regular basis.

This has severe consequences for the most well-intentioned investors whose financial plans run the risk of being too aggressive.

How has The BUY and Hold approach worked for investors who have been patient and disciplined?

The findings are a bit of a shocker.

5 – year returns: 52 percent of the time investors earn less than a 12 percent CAGR

10 - year returns: 75 percent of the time investors earn less than a 12% CAGR

Rolling returns on the Nifty 50 – starting date considered as the 1st of any month since April 2005 till March 2021

Verdict:

1. On paper, Buy & Hold delivers its promise of inflation plus returns over long time frames

2. In reality, it has not worked for the majority of investors as they have not been able to follow the strategy

3. It implies no risk management is needed – the returns for many people who have committed time to this strategy has not been good enough

The time is upon us to consider an alternative approach to long-term investing.

The answer lies in adopting a strategy that helps an investor manage their emotions for them. One that is able to protect capital from huge losses, which can break the spirit of many investors.

Heralding the emergence of quant-based asset allocation. A data-driven, probabilistic approach, which recognizes that returns come from being in the right asset class at the right time. To consistently execute such an approach is to have a decision-making framework that is free from human bias and emotion.

Discerning investors have deserved better than a strategy that tells you to do nothing at all. They now have reason to cheer.