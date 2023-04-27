Value and contra funds thrive in choppy markets: Fisdom view

Value and contra funds, both these categories follow an unorthodox approach to buying stocks. Contra funds invest in underperforming stocks, value funds invest in undervalued stocks. So, they both have an against-the-wind investment style.

Nirav Karkera, Head of Research at Fisdom, stated that macro-led disruptions can often shake up an asset class enough to create opportunities that are capitalised upon by value and contrarian investors.

Karkera said, “Markets right now are slightly choppy and categories like value and contract actually thrive in such choppy markets when the broader equities go sideways. Any macro development shakes up an asset class, and that shake-up really opens up opportunities. This opportunity could be either for buying or for selling at this point in time. it is a headwind so there are buying opportunities that are opening up.”

Value and contra funds are both considered high-risk investments; the risk of course is that the fund manager could get the calls wrong.

Value funds invest in stocks that are undervalued while contra funds invest in stocks that are currently out of favour or underperforming. These categories can witness more interest as more awareness is created around them, and investors begin to identify the opportunity and start investing towards them to optimise across cycles.

In the past few months, inflows into this category have been picking up. From just around Rs 120 crore in November to around Rs 700 crore in December, January and February and then a big jump to Rs 1,044 crore in March.

However, as with any other actively-managed product, there is a risk of a decision going wrong, and it requires a nuanced fund management approach. Other risks are similar to those seen in actively-managed equity portfolios, but there is a distinct risk of a contrarian bet remaining out of favour for longer.

Karkera said, “For a value fund, a very important risk lies in the statement that there is a thin line distinguishing a value opportunity from a value trap. It is quite possible that a fund manager, obviously not intentionally, but a fund manager takes a call believing something to be a value opportunity, but it turns out to be a value trap.”

