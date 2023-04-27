Breaking News
Wipro Q4 Results: Current quarter guidance disappoints, revenue flat but meets estimates
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsValue and contra funds thrive in choppy markets: Fisdom view

Value and contra funds thrive in choppy markets: Fisdom view

Profile image
By Sonal Bhutra   | Pavitra Parekh   Apr 27, 2023 3:45 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Value and contra funds are both considered high-risk investments, the risk ofcourse is that fund manager could get the calls wrong.

personal finance | Apr 27, 2023 3:33 PM IST
Value and contra funds, both these categories follow an unorthodox approach to buying stocks. Contra funds invest in underperforming stocks, value funds invest in undervalued stocks. So, they both have an against-the-wind investment style.

Recommended Articles

View All
IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Biden 2024: His record so far on the economy, immigration, civil rights | Explainer

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Mann Ki Baat — here's how it became the ideal platform to discuss key healthcare issues and solutions in India

Apr 26, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers

India's National Medical Device Policy to bring down import dependence — what more it offers

Apr 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Nirav Karkera, Head of Research at Fisdom, stated that macro-led disruptions can often shake up an asset class enough to create opportunities that are capitalised upon by value and contrarian investors.
Karkera said, “Markets right now are slightly choppy and categories like value and contract actually thrive in such choppy markets when the broader equities go sideways. Any macro development shakes up an asset class, and that shake-up really opens up opportunities. This opportunity could be either for buying or for selling at this point in time. it is a headwind so there are buying opportunities that are opening up.”
Value and contra funds are both considered high-risk investments; the risk of course is that the fund manager could get the calls wrong.
Value funds invest in stocks that are undervalued while contra funds invest in stocks that are currently out of favour or underperforming. These categories can witness more interest as more awareness is created around them, and investors begin to identify the opportunity and start investing towards them to optimise across cycles.
In the past few months, inflows into this category have been picking up. From just around Rs 120 crore in November to around Rs 700 crore in December, January and February and then a big jump to Rs 1,044 crore in March.
Read Here | Skyrocketing rental rates: To buy or rent? Let Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath guide you
However, as with any other actively-managed product, there is a risk of a decision going wrong, and it requires a nuanced fund management approach. Other risks are similar to those seen in actively-managed equity portfolios, but there is a distinct risk of a contrarian bet remaining out of favour for longer.
Karkera said, “For a value fund, a very important risk lies in the statement that there is a thin line distinguishing a value opportunity from a value trap. It is quite possible that a fund manager, obviously not intentionally, but a fund manager takes a call believing something to be a value opportunity, but it turns out to be a value trap.”
Watch accompanying video for more
Also Read | India approves payment of arrears under OROP from July 2019
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Apr 27, 2023 3:33 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X