Investing in equity, gold or debt? Here's how to construct a diversified portfolio for better returns

Updated : September 11, 2020 04:55 PM IST

For an aggressive investor - 75 percent in equity, 20 percent in debt and 5 percent in gold.
The brokerage advises investing in gold through Sovereign Gold Bonds and Gold ETFs than buying physical gold.
An investor can invest in equities either through a direct route that is investing directly in shares or through equity mutual funds
