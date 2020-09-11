Investing in equity, gold or debt? Here's how to construct a diversified portfolio for better returns

The year 2020 has been a extremely confusing for investors with the market slipping to multi-year lows and then recovering quickly. HDFC Securities, in a recent report, explained what to keep in mind while investing and has recommended various portfolios suited to different types of investors.

Portfolio construct parameters

As per the brokerage, the first step is to identify the ideal allocation across primary asset classes of equity, fixed income and gold as per risk preferences and lifecycle stages of the investor.

The second is to evaluate the products available and identify the right combination to match the profile and investment objectives of the investor.

Thirdly, the brokerage ascertains the right distribution based on valuation and growth metrics due to changing macro landscapes that result in performance divergence across market cap and sectors.

Asset allocation strategy for risk profile

For a conservative investor, HDFC Securities suggests a 25 percent allocation in equity, 5 percent in gold and 70 percent in debt.

For a moderate investor - 55 percent in equity, 40 percent in debt and 5 percent in gold.

For an aggressive investor - 75 percent in equity, 20 percent in debt and 5 percent in gold.

Equity - An investor can invest in equities either through a direct route that is investing directly in shares or through equity mutual funds which include groups of stocks from large, mid and smallcap space alike.

a) Direct Equity

According to HDFC Securities, a portfolio should ideally have a higher proportion of large-cap stocks as per individual risk appetite. Likewise, there should be an ideal sectoral allocation too, avoiding any major skew, it added.

It also advises investors to have about 25-30 stocks in a direct equity portfolio. Any number beyond that dilutes the return potential and each stock should contribute about 4-5 percent to the total portfolio, it further explained.

It is also essential to review the equity portfolios at certain intervals so as to check the latest views of stocks held. If needed, one must consider rearranging the same on basis of fundamentals, stated the brokerage.

HDFC Securities advises 46 percent large-cap, 33 percent midcap and 16 percent smallcap stock in a model equity portfolio.

Here's a look at its aggressive model portfolio:

b) Through mutual funds

The mutual fund portfolio is invested into Large Cap scrips to provide for a stable portfolio, but the PMS and AIF gives exposure to small cap scrips for capital appreciation over the next three to five years, stated the report.

It also informed that the top 10 Firms hold 39 percent of the portfolio and top 10 sectors hold 85 percent of the equity portfolio.

The top 10 stocks include HDFC Bank, RIL, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, Avenue Supermarts and HUL.

In Sectors, banks and finance hold the highest weightage followed by FMCG, IT, Oil & gas, pharma, among others.

GOLD

The brokerage advises investing in gold through Sovereign Gold Bonds and Gold ETFs than buying physical gold.

investment returns that closely track the performance of domestic prices of gold. Gold funds are open-ended funds which invest in units of a Gold Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The primary aim of gold funds is to create wealth by making use of the potential of gold as a commodity.

Sovereign gold bonds: Bonds issued by the government at price closest to the actual gold value. SGBs deliver two streams of returns. One in the form of regular interest of 2.50 percent per annum on invested capital every six months and the other in the form of capital gains at the time of redemption in case the price at the time of redemption is higher. Tenure of 8 years with exit option after the 5th year of the date of issue.

Debt

The brokerage recommends investing in Arbitrage Funds, Short to Medium Duration Funds, Corporate Bond Funds, Banking & PSU Funds, Bonds, Corporate Deposits for all three types of portfolios.

Here's a look at the aggressive portfolio suggested by the brokerage including various asset classes.