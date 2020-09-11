Personal Finance Investing in equity, gold or debt? Here's how to construct a diversified portfolio for better returns Updated : September 11, 2020 04:55 PM IST For an aggressive investor - 75 percent in equity, 20 percent in debt and 5 percent in gold. The brokerage advises investing in gold through Sovereign Gold Bonds and Gold ETFs than buying physical gold. An investor can invest in equities either through a direct route that is investing directly in shares or through equity mutual funds Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply