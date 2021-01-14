Personal Finance Investing in bitcoin? Consider these factors for selecting right crypto exchange Updated : January 14, 2021 07:20 PM IST When it comes to trading, one should always consider multiple factors before zeroing on the cryptocurrency exchange. An investor will have a long-term relationship with an exchange, so it becomes essential to do a bit of research. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply