  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance

Invested in global markets? Here's what you should do amidst the selloff

Updated : March 05, 2021 07:25 PM IST

Global share markets are witnessing a major selloff, which of course is much to worry Indian investors who have been widely investing in international markets. 
Adding to the woos, experts believe that equities globally will be volatile till the debt markets settle down.
Invested in global markets? Here's what you should do amidst the selloff
Published : March 05, 2021 07:25 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Govt mandates dual air bags in new models from April 1

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

Union Budget to be presented on Feb 1: Report

AIADMK releases 1st list for TN polls, CM Palaniswami to contest from Edapaddi

AIADMK releases 1st list for TN polls, CM Palaniswami to contest from Edapaddi

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement