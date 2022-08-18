A look at mid-cap and small-cap funds and if they are worth your time and money

By Anshul

Investing in mid-cap and small-cap mutual funds is a double-edged sword — they give outsized returns but also come with huge risks.

In 2022, these funds suffered huge losses due to market volatility induced by the Fed's monetary policy tightening amid unfavourable geopolitical conditions due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

In fact, mid and small indices fell from their highs in the year's first half by 23.6 percent and 25.69 percent, respectively (see table below). That said, is the correction and the subsequent consolidation present an opportunity to invest?

Experts suggest that those with a high-risk appetite can invest while risk-averse investors should avoid them.

"Mid- and small-cap funds are capable of outpacing their larger peers in the long run," Abhinav Angirish, founder of Investonline, told CNBC-TV18.com.

“When a condition on the stock market is highly volatile and uncertain, mid-cap and small-cap funds are bound to plunge more than large-cap funds, though the fact remains that they generate good returns,” Angirish said.

A salient trend, as per data shared by Angirish, is that in terms of returns, there has been a remarkable overlap between the returns on mid-cap and small-cap mutual funds, but they have outperformed the large-cap funds by a considerable margin between 2020 and 2021.

Large-cap vs mid-cap vs small-cap: A comparison of returns in the three mutual fund categories between January 2020 and December 2021

Absolute % CAGR %

Talking more about the risks of investing in mid- and small-cap funds, Angirish said, "At some point, every large cap today was once a small- or a mid-cap. However, investing in small companies is riskier because of dodgy financials, immature businesses, and unknown management capabilities. On the other hand, as we know, they can offer much higher returns as they are not yet mature and, by nature, have tremendous scope for growth."

A major handicap for retail investors investing in small- and mid-cap funds is the lack of sufficient brokerage coverage and data access.

"Most equity analysts don't cover small and mid caps," Tejas Khoday, co-founder and CEO of FYERS, said while adding that "it is better to invest via mutual funds or niche portfolio managers specializing in smaller-sized companies".

Overall, investors in these funds should set realistic expectations for returns and tread carefully, Investonline's Angirish said.