Difficult to pick one area, investors should spread across sectors: Invesco Mutual Fund's Taher Badshah

Difficult to pick one area, investors should spread across sectors: Invesco Mutual Fund's Taher Badshah

By Prashant Nair   | Sonia Shenoy   | Mangalam Maloo   | Anshul   May 10, 2023 12:59 PM IST (Published)
Taher Badshah said that it may be difficult to pick one area as there are opportunities, both from a growth as well as a value standpoint in different kinds of places.

Taher Badshah, President and Chief Investment Officer at Invesco Mutual Fund on Wednesday said it's better for investors to spread across sectors currently. He said that it may be difficult to pick one area as there are opportunities, both from a growth as well as a value standpoint in different kinds of places.

"Despite the slowdown, midcap IT has done reasonably well in terms of earnings as well as in terms of outlook. A couple of companies have done well  in banking, consumer-related sector and pharma too. We find these investable and suggest that it's better to spread across sectors," Badshah told CNBC-TV18.
Badshah's comment comes at a time when Indian equities are rebounding, amid weakness in the US dollar which has brought foreign institutional investors (FIIs) back into the game.
However, Badshah expects that Nifty will still witness some kind of downgrade led by heavyweights in the index. On earnings, he thinks that the broader market has done reasonably well on aggregate basis.
"We had concerns about some pockets but they fared well. For example, some parts of discretionary consumption have held up well. On banks, we reasonably have good earnings profile until now, both across private as well as some of the public lenders. So, the broader market seems to be faring much better than our own expectations as far as earnings is concerned," he told CNBC-TV18.
Notably, the banking and financial services have outperformed other sectors as far as March quarter earnings are concerned.  According to Motilal Oswal report, profits of the 26 Nifty companies that have declared results so far have risen 10 percent year-on-year (YoY), fueled by financials.
On consumer companies, Badshah added that consumption have been stronger as far as urban discretionary, high-end pockets are concerned and companies with that kind of a profile have fared much better.
