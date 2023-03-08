ICICI Lombard to celebrate March 2023 as women's month with special offers

A recent survey by ICICI Lombard on Women’s Awareness and Attitude towards General Insurance in India also touched upon some nuances that seemingly govern the purchase of insurance products by women.

ICICI Lombard, a general insurer firm, has said that it would celebrate March as Women's month in an endeavour to empower women in their physical and financial well-being. The company will be offering complimentary health check-ups, which will be available to 10,000 women on a first-cum-first serve basis across major locations in India.

Moreover, with the aim of promoting women entrepreneurship the company will embark on a comprehensive training program to recruit and educate the women agents and brokers. Women can also avail roadside assistance service (RSA) during this entire month, the insurance firm said.

As part of this initiative, the Health Diagnostic check-ups will cover CBC, thyroid profile, vitamin D and B12, RBS, Ferratin (Iron study). Women across locations in India can avail these services through our IL TakeCare app, which offers a convenient and easy-to-use platform to manage their health and insurance needs, it said.

In addition to this, the insurer is also offering complimentary roadside assistance service (RSA) to women motorists where they can get support in coping with car breakdown, accidents, flat tyre, loss of fuel, electrical failure etc, when driving during odd hours. Women motorist can call IL’s customer care for assistance during the entire month.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, “Traditionally women, who take care of the entire family, often neglect their own health. This International Women’s Day (IWD) we, as a company want to acknowledge their tremendous contribution and spread awareness for women to take charge of their health through these initiatives. In addition, women as a segment remains highly underpenetrated, hence it is our endeavour to accelerate the change and encourage more women to take active part in their insurance and financial decision-making.”

A recent survey by ICICI Lombard on Women’s Awareness and Attitude towards General Insurance in India also touched upon some nuances that seemingly govern the purchase of insurance products by women. According to the survey, 60 percent of financially independent women over the age of 40 had purchased a general insurance product.

In a bid to encourage more women to take charge of their financial independence, ICICI Lombard will also enroll its women agents for an exclusive tailor-made programme on insurance and financial literacy, based on its report findings. These special offerings for women are also geared towards building awareness and showcasing the benefits of insurance policies. This initiative is in line with the company’s vision of creating an inclusive and diverse environment for its employees, customers, agents and channel partners.

