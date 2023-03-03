International women's day: Key investment options, schemes for empowerment

Government offers various schemes for women in order to empower and uplift them, Following is a list of women empowerment schemes in India

International women's day, celebrated globally on March 8 each year, is aimed at celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. When we speak about women's empowerment, it's important to address the need for education, safety and financial independence too. The Government of India offers several schemes on the same lines. Let's take a look at some of these:

Mahila Samman Bachat Patra scheme

Budget 2023 introduced a one-time new small savings scheme 'Mahila Samman Bachat Patra' . This is available for 2 years period till March 2025 and offers a deposit for women/girls with a fixed interest rate of 7.5 percent. The maximum deposit amount has been kept at Rs 2 lakh and the scheme has a partial withdrawal facility as well.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana is one of the savings schemes offered by India Post and is considered to be the best one for a girl child. Interest rates applicable to it are reviewed every quarter. Currently, interest at the rate of 7.6 percent is available on the investment in the Sukanya Samriddhi Account (SSA) at designated post office branches.

A legal guardian/natural guardian can open SSA in the name of a girl child. An account can be opened up to the age of 10 years only from the date of birth, according to India Post.

Customers can set up a Sukanya Samriddhi account at a minimum investment of Rs 250 and a maximum of Rs 1,50,000 per financial year. The subsequent deposits in the account can be made in multiples of Rs 50.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme

The 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme' ensures the survival, protection and education of girl children. The objectives of this initiative are:

Prevention of gender-biased sex-selective elimination

Ensuring survival and protection of the girl child

Ensuring education and participation of the girl child

Sakhi Niwas

The objective of the scheme is to promote the availability of safe and conveniently

located accommodation for working women, with daycare facilities for their children, wherever possible, in urban, semi-urban, or even rural areas where employment opportunities for women exist. The scheme is assisting projects for the construction of new hostel buildings, expansion of existing hostel buildings and hostel buildings in rented premises. The working women’s hostel projects being assisted under this scheme are made available to all working women without any distinction with respect to caste, religion, marital status etc., subject to norms prescribed under the scheme

One Stop Centre Scheme

This is a centrally sponsored scheme and is funded through the Nirbhaya fund. State governments receive 100 percent central assistance to protect women affected by violence.

This scheme facilitates emergency (medical), legal aid and counselling, and non-emergency services to combat all forms of violence against women.

Women Helpline Scheme

This intends to give 24x7 emergency responses to women affected by violence in private or public spaces. The universalisation of women's helpline numbers has been done in every State and Union Territory through a single toll-free number (181) that provides immediate support to women nationwide.