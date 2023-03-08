Home loans: Key banks offering concessions to women on interest rates

Banks usually offer a discount on women’s home loans. Check list of key banks offering the discounts and current interest rates

Buying a home is one of the biggest aspirations for Indians. However, arranging funds for the same is not always easy. This is where home loans come in. Women are eligible for some additional benefits when taking a home loan. Also, the government states that women home loan borrowers can avail of a discount on stamp duty ranging from 1 percent to 2 percent. In this way, they can save around Rs 50,000 - Rs 1,00,000 on a property worth Rs 50 lakh.

Here are different bank offers on home loans for women:

SBI offers concession of 5 basis points to women borrowers. The interest rate falls in the range of 9.15 percent to 10.15 percent.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank offers women borrowers 5 basis points discount on home loans. Here are interest rates offered by the bank:

Salaried / SEP Self Employed Home/HIL/HEL/Refinance/Plot Loans Applicable Interest Rates Upto Rs 30 lakh % % Women 8.95% - 9.45% 8.95% - 9.45% Others 9.00% - 9.50% 9.00% - 9.50% Rs 30.1 lakh - Rs 75 lakh % % Women 9.20% - 9.70% 9.20% - 9.70% Others 9.25% - 9.75% 9.25% - 9.75% Rs 75.01 lakh and above % % Women 9.30% - 9.80% 9.30% - 9.80% Others 9.35% - 9.85% 9.35% - 9.85%

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank provides home loans at a special rate of 8.10 percent per annum to women. The woman should be the main borrower of the loan or just a co-applicant to be eligible for special rates, the lender said on its website.

ALSO READ | Mahila Samman Savings Certificate vs Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: Know which is better and for whom

Canara bank

Canara Bank offers concession for women on home loan interest rate.

Sl. No LOAN PRODUCT CRG RLLR WOMEN BORROWERS OTHER BORROWERS (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) Credit Risk Premium over RLLR *Concession Effective Rate of Interest under RLLR Credit Risk Premium over RLLR *Concession Effective Rate of Interest under RLLR 1 HOUSING LOAN Housing Loan CRG-PRIME 9.25 0.00 (-0.40) 8.85 0.05 (-0.40) 8.90 CRG : 1 9.25 0.00 (-0.25) 9.00 0.05 (-0.25) 9.05 The above concession shall remain same till the loan completes 3 years from the date of disbursement and will be applicable to only CRG-Prime & CRG I (Low Risk-II) Borrowers for all new housing loans (all variants). CRG : 2 9.25 0.05 0.00 9.30 0.10 0.00 9.35 CRG : 3 9.25 0.45 0.00 9.70 0.50 0.00 9.75 CRG : 4 9.25 1.95 0.00 11.20 2.00 0.00 11.25

ALSO READ | Women in digital lending ecosystem | Data shows low penetration despite loan offers