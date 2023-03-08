Home loans: Key banks offering concessions to women on interest rates

Banks usually offer a discount on women’s home loans. Check list of key banks offering the discounts and current interest rates
|Salaried / SEP
|Self Employed
|Home/HIL/HEL/Refinance/Plot Loans
|Applicable Interest Rates
|Upto Rs 30 lakh
|%
|%
|Women
|8.95% - 9.45%
|8.95% - 9.45%
|Others
|9.00% - 9.50%
|9.00% - 9.50%
|Rs 30.1 lakh - Rs 75 lakh
|%
|%
|Women
|9.20% - 9.70%
|9.20% - 9.70%
|Others
|9.25% - 9.75%
|9.25% - 9.75%
|Rs 75.01 lakh and above
|%
|%
|Women
|9.30% - 9.80%
|9.30% - 9.80%
|Others
|9.35% - 9.85%
|9.35% - 9.85%
Sl. No
LOAN PRODUCT
CRG
RLLR
WOMEN BORROWERS
OTHER BORROWERS
(1)
(2)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
Credit Risk Premium over RLLR
*Concession
Effective Rate of Interest under RLLR
Credit Risk Premium over RLLR
*Concession
Effective Rate of Interest under RLLR
1
HOUSING LOAN
Housing Loan
CRG-PRIME
9.25
0.00
(-0.40)
8.85
0.05
(-0.40)
8.90
CRG : 1
9.25
0.00
(-0.25)
9.00
0.05
(-0.25)
9.05
The above concession shall remain same till the loan completes 3 years from the date of disbursement and will be applicable to only CRG-Prime & CRG I (Low Risk-II) Borrowers for all new housing loans (all variants).
CRG : 2
9.25
0.05
0.00
9.30
0.10
0.00
9.35
CRG : 3
9.25
0.45
0.00
9.70
0.50
0.00
9.75
CRG : 4
9.25
1.95
0.00
11.20
2.00
0.00
11.25