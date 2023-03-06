Rs 45-90 lakh 'sweet spot' for 36% women homebuyers: Survey

The Rs 45-90 lakh budget range is the 'sweet spot' for 36 percent of women home seekers, and 27 percent prefer premium homes priced from Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, the report said.
At a time when housing sales have reached an all-time high, women are a key homebuyer segment. 83 percent women respondents in ANAROCK’s most recent Consumer Sentiment Survey looking at homes priced above Rs 45 lakh. The Rs 45-90 lakh budget range is the 'sweet spot' for 36 percent of women home seekers, and 27 percent prefer premium homes priced from Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore, the report said.
"20 percent prefer luxury homes priced Rs 1.5 crore. Affordable homes priced under Rs 45 lakh are the least preferred," it said.
The survey also finds that gold has lost its sheen even as real estate has gained favour for women investors. At least 65 percent women homebuyers now prefer to invest in real estate, followed by 20 percent favouring the stock markets. Just 8 percent of women respondents favour gold, and 7 percent prefer FDs.
Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman - ANAROCK Group, says, "Over the last decade, women have emerged as a major residential real estate buyer segment, especially in the urban centres. Their preferences are also distinctly shaping newer trends - from bigger homes, ready-to-move properties to specific budgets, they know exactly what they want. And like millennials, their preferences now influence the supply that developers put on the market."
More women are now also buying property for investment. As per the survey, the ratio of women buying properties for end-use and investment has changed from the previous survey. It now stands at 77:23, where it was previously 82:18.
Of the total of 5,500 survey participants, 50 percent of respondents were women and among these, more than 80 percent consider the current time as ideal for buying homes.
Advantage - Women Homebuyers
There are many benefits that Indian women can avail by buying and registering properties in their names:
