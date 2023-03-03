English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsMahila Samman Savings Certificate FAQ: Investment limits, comparison with other schemes and more

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate FAQ: Investment limits, comparison with other schemes and more

Mahila Samman Savings Certificate FAQ: Investment limits, comparison with other schemes and more
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Mar 3, 2023 5:35:50 PM IST (Updated)

Budget 2023 launched 'Mahila Samman Savings Certificate' for women investors to commemorate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'. This scheme is a one-time small savings scheme that will be made available for a period of two years, from April 2023 to March 2025.

International Women's Day talks about female empowerment and the same cannot be achieved without getting financial independence. On the same lines, the Budget 2023 launched 'Mahila Samman Savings Certificate' for women investors. This scheme is a one-time small savings scheme that will be made available for a period of two years, from April 2023 to March 2025. Let's know more about it:

Recommended Articles

View All
Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns

Investing in volatile markets? These strategies help you to generate risk-adjusted returns

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best

North-East Poll Results | BJP emerges a clear winner while the opposition remains at its divided best

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress

North-East Poll Results | BJP's primacy and continued woes of Congress

Mar 3, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: Why the SC’s judgment on appointment of Election Commissioners being hailed as a landmark one

Explained: Why the SC’s judgment on appointment of Election Commissioners being hailed as a landmark one

Mar 2, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


What is the investment limits of the scheme?
The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate allows for a maximum deposit of Rs 2 lakh.
What are the tenor and interest rate offered?
The tenor of the scheme is 2 years and interest rate is 7.5 percent per annum with the facility of partial withdrawal.
Is there any associated risk?
This is a small savings scheme backed by the government. Hence, it does not have any credit risk.
Are there tax benefits?
Small savings schemes usually qualify for tax benefits under Section 80C. However, the taxation structure of this scheme is yet to be specified.
How investors can benefit?
According to experts, this will help women to start investing for their short-term financial goals and needs.
"Compared to other small savings schemes like Sukanya Samriddhi Yojna which has a maximum investment limit of Rs 1.5 lakh in a financial year, and also has a long lock-in period of 21 years, the Mahila Samman Savings Certificate provides an opportunity to invest up to Rs 2 lakh for a tenure of 2 years, making it a better investment option for female investors," CA Manish P. Hingar, Founder of Fintoo said.
How it compares with other scheme?
ParticularsMahila Samman Savings CertificatePPFSukanya Samriddhi Yojna (SSY)Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)
EligibilityWomen and girl childrenAny individualOnly in the name of a girl child before she attains 10 yearsSenior citizens aged above 60 years
Interest Rate7.50%7.10%7.60%8%
Tenure2 years15 years21 years from opening the account or when the girl child attains 18 years5 years
Deposit LimitMaximum - Rs.2 lakhMinimum - Rs 500Minimum - Rs.250Minimum - Rs.1,000
Maximum - Rs 1.5 lakhMaximum - Rs 1.5 lakhMaximum - Rs 30 lakh
Premature WithdrawalAllowedPermits partial withdrawal after 7 yearsAllowed under certain circumstancesCan be closed at any time
Tax BenefitNot yet specifiedExempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) category under Section 80C categoryExempt-Exempt-Exempt (EEE) category under Section 80C categoryDeductions of up to Rs.1.5 lakh under Section 80C
First Published: Mar 3, 2023 5:33 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

FutureFemaleForwardinternational women's dayinvestmentssmall savings schemes

Previous Article

Reverting to OPS will privilege govt servants at cost of larger public, says Former RBI governor

Next Article

PNB to use 'Positive Pay' system for cheques above Rs 5 lakh from April 5 — How it works

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X