Five savings accounts for women and their charges

International Women's Day talks about female empowerment and the same cannot be achieved without getting financial independence. On the same lines, let's check out the 5 women-specific savings accounts

Several banks across the nation such as HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, among others, offer women-specific accounts to encourage women to save more. As International Women's Day 2023 is around the corner, it's vital to look at these accounts and see which would suit your need more. Here, we have listed five such savings schemes, their benefits and charges:

HDFC Bank Women’s Savings Account

To open HDFC Bank's women's savings account, the first account holder should be a woman. A minimum initial deposit of Rs 10,000 is required for metro and urban branches, Rs 5,000 for semi-urban and rural branches and Rs 2,500 for rural branches.

The account rates and fees are listed here:

Description of Charges Women's Savings Account Minimum Average Balance Requirements Rs 10,000 (Metro / Urban branches),Rs 5,000 (Semi-Urban / Rural branches) Charges applicable on non-maintenance thereof AMB Slabs(in Rupees) Metro & Urban Semi Urban & Rural AMB Requirement –Rs 10,000/- AMB Requirement –Rs 5,000/- >=7,500 to < 10,000 Rs 150/- NA >=5,000 to < 7,500 Rs 300/- NA >=2,500 to < 5,000 Rs 450/- Rs 150/- 0 to < 2,500 Rs 600/- Rs 300/-

In the event of non-maintenance of minimum balance, the bank will notify the customer by SMS/e-mail/ letter etc. that in case the minimum balance is not restored in the Bank Account in the subsequent month, non-maintenance of minimum balance,

charges will be applicable till such time the minimum balance is restored.

(Source: HDFC Bank)

ICICI Bank Advantage Woman Savings Account

This women-specific account comes with these features:

Advantage Woman Savings Account Available to All Cities Eligibility Woman, Resident Indian, >18yrs Minimum monthly average balance (MAB)* MAB is the simple average of day-end balances for a calendar month. Rs 10,000 Service Charges Cash Transaction ChargesHome Branch (Branch where the account is opened or ported)(Deposits and withdrawals across branches and deposits in Cash Recycler Machines considered.) 1) Number Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals)Rs 150 per transaction, post 4 free cash transactions per month.2) Value Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals)Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, post free limit of Rs 1 lakh, per month or Rs 150, whichever is higher.a) Non-Home branch –Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, for transaction value above Rs 25,000 at non-home branch in a day or Rs 150, whichever is higher.b) Third-party cash transactions charged at Rs 150 per transaction. Per transaction value capped at Rs 25,000. For accounts not maintaining the required MAB For all free cash transactions, Rs 100 per transaction, for the first two cash transactions and Rs 125 for the subsequent transactions will be levied. This charge will be levied over and above the non–maintenance of MAB charges stipulated in the terms and conditions applicable to the account. ATM Interchange (Transactions at Non-ICICI Bank ATMs) Nil Transactions at ICICI Bank ATMs / Cash Recycler Machines (cash withdrawals) Nil Issue of DD drawn on ICICI Bank by cheque/transfer Rs 50 per DD up to Rs 10,000; Rs 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof for DD of more than Rs 10,000, subject to a minimum of Rs 75 and a maximum of Rs 15,000 Debit Card Fees annual fees Rs 150For Gramin locations - Rs 99 Cheque Books Nil for 25 cheque leaves in a year;Rs. 2 per leaf thereafter Value Added SMS alert facility(For transactions other than specified by regulatory guidelines, sms alerts will be triggered only if the transaction value is greater than Rs 5,000) 15 paise per sms Penal Charges Charges for Non-maintenance of Minimum Monthly Average Balance (NMMAB) 6% of the shortfall in required MAB or Rs. 500 whichever is lower.

(Source: ICICI Bank)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Silk Women’s Saving Account

This account is offered to only resident Indian woman customers above 18 years of age. Classic and Nova accounts are offered in rural /semi urban locations only. Silk Savings Programme cannot be offered to minors, non residents, foreigners, customer having small or BSBDA accounts.

Other features of the account:

ATM Withdrawal limit Rs 75,000 Lost card liability Rs 1.5 lakh Purchase Protection Rs 50,000 Debit Card Type Classic Cash Withdrawal limit at Merchant Outlets (cash @ POS) Rs 1,000

Axis Bank women's savings account

This women-specific savings account comes with these features:

Access to 17,000+ Axis Bank ATMs, 4,400 + Axis Bank branches

Internet and mobile banking facility

Rupay Platinum Debit Card at an issuance fee of Rs 200 and annual fee of Rs. 200 in metro and urban locations

High daily withdrawal limit of Rs 40,000 at ATMs and Rs 2 lakh for shopping transactions

IDBI Bank Super Shakti Women’s Account

With this account, customers can also get two free Minor Savings Accounts for children below 18. Additionally, customers can avail of benefits such as faster funds transfer, online bill payments, etc.