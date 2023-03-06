English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

dtest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsFive savings accounts for women and their charges

Five savings accounts for women and their charges

Five savings accounts for women and their charges
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Anshul  Mar 6, 2023 1:21:30 PM IST (Published)

International Women's Day talks about female empowerment and the same cannot be achieved without getting financial independence. On the same lines, let's check out the 5 women-specific savings accounts

Several banks across the nation such as HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, among others, offer women-specific accounts to encourage women to save more. As International Women's Day 2023 is around the corner, it's vital to look at these accounts and see which would suit your need more. Here, we have listed five such savings schemes, their benefits and charges:

Recommended Articles

View All
Food for Thought: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Food for Thought: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles 

Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Midair Musings: Here’s explained why Indian airlines are set to see a more stable flight-path now  

Midair Musings: Here’s explained why Indian airlines are set to see a more stable flight-path now  

Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


HDFC Bank Women’s Savings Account
To open HDFC Bank's women's savings account, the first account holder should be a woman. A minimum initial deposit of Rs 10,000 is required for metro and urban branches, Rs 5,000 for semi-urban and rural branches and Rs 2,500 for rural branches.
The account rates and fees are listed here:
Description of ChargesWomen's Savings Account
Minimum Average Balance RequirementsRs 10,000 (Metro / Urban branches),Rs 5,000 (Semi-Urban / Rural branches)
Charges applicable on non-maintenance thereof
AMB Slabs(in Rupees)Metro & UrbanSemi Urban & Rural
AMB Requirement –Rs 10,000/-AMB Requirement –Rs 5,000/-
>=7,500 to < 10,000Rs 150/-NA
>=5,000 to < 7,500Rs 300/-NA
>=2,500 to < 5,000Rs 450/-Rs 150/-
0 to < 2,500Rs 600/-Rs 300/-
In the event of non-maintenance of minimum balance, the bank will notify the customer by SMS/e-mail/ letter etc. that in case the minimum balance is not restored in the Bank Account in the subsequent month, non-maintenance of minimum balance,
charges will be applicable till such time the minimum balance is restored.
(Source: HDFC Bank)
ALSO READ | Why did Motilal Oswal put its women's leadership fund on hold?
ICICI Bank Advantage Woman Savings Account
This women-specific account comes with these features:
Advantage Woman Savings Account
Available toAll Cities
EligibilityWoman, Resident Indian, >18yrs
Minimum monthly average balance (MAB)* MAB is the simple average of day-end balances for a calendar month.Rs 10,000
Service Charges
Cash Transaction ChargesHome Branch (Branch where the account is opened or ported)(Deposits and withdrawals across branches and deposits in Cash Recycler Machines considered.)1) Number Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals)Rs 150 per transaction, post 4 free cash transactions per month.2) Value Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals)Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, post free limit of Rs 1 lakh, per month or Rs 150, whichever is higher.a) Non-Home branch –Rs 5 per Rs 1,000, for transaction value above Rs 25,000 at non-home branch in a day or Rs 150, whichever is higher.b) Third-party cash transactions charged at Rs 150 per transaction. Per transaction value capped at Rs 25,000.
For accounts not maintaining the required MABFor all free cash transactions, Rs 100 per transaction, for the first two cash transactions and Rs 125 for the subsequent transactions will be levied. This charge will be levied over and above the non–maintenance of MAB charges stipulated in the terms and conditions applicable to the account.
ATM Interchange (Transactions at Non-ICICI Bank ATMs)Nil
Transactions at ICICI Bank ATMs / Cash Recycler Machines (cash withdrawals)Nil
Issue of DD drawn on ICICI Bank by cheque/transfer Rs 50 per DD up to Rs 10,000; Rs 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof for DD of more than Rs 10,000, subject to a minimum of Rs 75 and a maximum of Rs 15,000
Debit Card Fees annual feesRs 150For Gramin locations - Rs 99
Cheque BooksNil for 25 cheque leaves in a year;Rs. 2 per leaf thereafter
Value Added SMS alert facility(For transactions other than specified by regulatory guidelinessms alerts will be triggered only if the transaction value is greater than Rs 5,000) 15 paise per sms
Penal Charges
Charges for Non-maintenance of Minimum Monthly Average Balance (NMMAB)6% of the shortfall in required MAB or Rs. 500 whichever is lower.
(Source: ICICI Bank)
Kotak Mahindra Bank Silk Women’s Saving Account
This account is offered to only resident Indian woman customers above 18 years of age. Classic and Nova accounts are offered in rural /semi urban locations only. Silk Savings Programme cannot be offered to minors, non residents, foreigners, customer having small or BSBDA accounts.
Other features of the account:
ATM Withdrawal limitRs 75,000
Lost card liabilityRs 1.5 lakh
Purchase ProtectionRs 50,000
Debit Card TypeClassic
Cash Withdrawal limit at Merchant Outlets (cash @ POS)Rs 1,000
ALSO READ | Mahila Samman Savings Certificate FAQ: Investment limits, comparison with other schemes and more
Axis Bank women's savings account
This women-specific savings account comes with these features:
  • Access to 17,000+ Axis Bank ATMs, 4,400 + Axis Bank branches
    • Internet and mobile banking facility
  • Rupay Platinum Debit Card at an issuance fee of Rs 200 and annual fee of Rs. 200 in metro and urban locations
  • High daily withdrawal limit of Rs 40,000 at ATMs and Rs 2 lakh for shopping transactions
    • IDBI Bank Super Shakti Women’s Account
    With this account, customers can also get two free Minor Savings Accounts for children below 18. Additionally, customers can avail of benefits such as faster funds transfer, online bill payments, etc.
    ALSO READ | International women's day: Key investment options, schemes for empowerment
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    FutureFemaleForwardHDFC BankICICI Bankinternational women's day

    Next Article

    Max Life partners with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to offer life insurance solutions

    Shows

    View All

    Top Budget Opinions

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      X