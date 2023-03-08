Women in digital lending ecosystem | Data shows low penetration despite loan offers

Today, women contributes approximately 29 percent in the overall lending category. However, this is significantly low despite the fact that women are more likely to be approved for a loan often (thanks to some of the banking offers). So, what is the reason for the low penetration of female borrowers?

The digital lending space has witnessed healthy growth in women borrowers over the past few years with a CAGR of 19 percent (2016-2021), according to MoneyView data. Today, women contribute approximately 29 percent in the overall digital lending category. However, this is significantly low despite the fact that women are more likely to be approved for a loan often (thanks to some of the banking offers). So, what is the reason for the low penetration of female borrowers?

“This can largely be attributed to issues like social/culture factors, tedious processes set up by traditional banks and category know-how amongst a few,” said S V Prasanth Naidu, CMO, MoneyView while talking to CNBC-TV18.com.

Echoing similar views, Sanjay Sharma, MD and CEO at Aye Finance, said that women’s exclusion from mainstream financial services can be attributed to barriers that have their genesis in gender norms that have shaped the socioeconomic and political aspects of our lives.

An InCred spokesperson stresses that many things are still not equal and that results in their lower penetration.

“Only fewer women are in employment. But as that gradually changes and women with stable incomes become ever more common, the entire industry will benefit from serving India's women,” he said.

Importance of women in the lending ecosystem

Prithvi Chandrasekhar, CEO - Personal Loans at InCred Finance, believes that women are very important to the lending ecosystem because, other things being equal, they tend to have better credit habits.

"They are more careful about borrowing money only when they need the help, and are more diligent about making repayments. This has been seen in a spectacular way in the MFI segment," he told CNBC-TV18.com.

Notably, women today own about 20 percent of all MSMEs in the country (Statista, 2021) and the trajectory of their growth has been increasing, despite many barriers that they face.

More data revelations

MoneyView data further shows that 80 percent of female customers are coming from smaller towns, availing loans for reasons like working capital for business, medical emergencies, education for kids, and cash needs for the home.

This graph shows that age group of women availing loans:

● Out of 435 million adult females in India, only about 54 million females are active borrowers; that’s only 13 percent. ● Out of 435 million adult females in India, only about 54 million females are active borrowers; that’s only 13 percent.

● Women customer contributes around 12 percent of overall vol disbursals

Geographic indications

This graph shows the maximum number of women borrowers belong to which region:

More details of women borrowers

Female customers Overall Average ticket size Rs 45,699.27 Average income (salary) Rs 31,344.82 Salaried % 63.8% Self-employed % 36.2% Average age 32 years Average loan tenure (months) 12

EDUCATION LEVEL SPLIT Education level Graduate 48.90% High school or below 21.90% Post graduate 14.20% Diploma course 8.80% Graduation incomplete 5.90% Others 0.20%

TOP REASONS FOR AVAILING LOAN Loan purpose Medical expense 15.6% Business expense 11.2% Education 9.6% Household expenses 7.2% Old home renovation 6.9% Marriage 6.3% Other functions at home 6.1%

