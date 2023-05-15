International Day of Families 2023: 75% of Indian families discuss finances together, reveals survey

According to their recently concluded survey, 64 percent of conversations on financial matters for people aged 35+, dwell on monthly budgeting and expenses, whereas new investments and big purchases account for 60 percent and 54 percent respectively.

Around 75 percent of Indian families now discuss financial matters together which has been misinterpreted for years as sharing of personal data, or perceived as inappropriate and awkward, according to Scripbox, a digital wealth manager. The company released their findings on the changing mindset around financial awareness in Indian families, just ahead of the International Day of Families on May 15.

Among people aged 35+, there is absolute agreement when it comes to the benefits of creating a financial plan together as a family. Over 60 percent of those surveyed said that it leads to a better understanding of current finances, 58 percent said it increases the ability to meet financial goals together and 51 percnt believed that it promotes more trust and understanding among family members.

Though there are more family discussions happening on general financial matters, limitations still persist in making investment decisions. Younger couples (below 35) are more comfortable in discussing investments (47 percent), as compared to only 38 percent of older couples (above 35). Similar patterns are visible in terms of how often people speak of such investments. 60 percent of younger Indians (below 35), discuss regularly as compared to 42 percent above 35.

According to the survey, the primary reason (28 percent) people don’t have investment discussions with their family is the lack of financial literacy. 26 percent of the respondents also cited their fear of judgment and criticism as a key factor.

Interestingly, around 60 percent of those surveyed confirmed that their families are privy to details about their investments accounts, passwords, bank accounts and insurance policies. This hints at how COVID has helped people realise their mortality and made them understand the importance of offering alternative access to financial information.

90 percent of the respondents admitted to being impacted as a family in more than one way, by the overall economic uncertainty. 27 percent said that it impacted their family expenses, whereas 30 percent admitted that it made them more conscious about their savings. On a positive note, around 80 percent of respondents above 35 believe they are well-equipped to ensure their family’s well being.

