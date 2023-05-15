International Day of Families 2023: 75% of Indian families discuss finances together, reveals survey

According to their recently concluded survey, 64 percent of conversations on financial matters for people aged 35+, dwell on monthly budgeting and expenses, whereas new investments and big purchases account for 60 percent and 54 percent respectively.

Around 75 percent of Indian families now discuss financial matters together which has been misinterpreted for years as sharing of personal data, or perceived as inappropriate and awkward, according to Scripbox, a digital wealth manager. The company released their findings on the changing mindset around financial awareness in Indian families, just ahead of the International Day of Families on May 15.

Among people aged 35+, there is absolute agreement when it comes to the benefits of creating a financial plan together as a family. Over 60 percent of those surveyed said that it leads to a better understanding of current finances, 58 percent said it increases the ability to meet financial goals together and 51 percnt believed that it promotes more trust and understanding among family members.