International credit card usage new rule: LRS limit, 20% TCS changes and other questions answered

By Anshul  May 18, 2023 12:58:15 PM IST (Updated)

RBI LRS scheme on credit card spend: Planning a foreign trip soon? You should take a note of this new LRS limit and TCS hike that will apply to your spending.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the coverage of its liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) to include spending in foreign currency through international credit cards. This means that residents can now remit funds abroad, up to a maximum of $2.50 lakh per annum, without the authorisation of the central bank, regardless of whether the expenses are for personal or business purposes. However, this will result in a Tax Collected at Source (TCS) impact.

It is worth noting that in the Union Budget 2023, the government announced that international credit card expenses would be subject to a higher TCS rate of 20 percent, effective from July 1.
While the expansion of the LRS is expected to aid in the monitoring of high-value overseas transactions, the imposition of a 20 percent TCS has become a popular topic of discussion on social media.
