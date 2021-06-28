Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    Interest from EPF tax-free till Rs 5 lakh if employer does not contribute

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Employees will be taxed on EPF interest if deposits exceed Rs. 2.5 lakh with employer contribution.

    Interest from EPF tax-free till Rs 5 lakh if employer does not contribute
    The central government has implemented the new tax and financial rules from April 1, 2021. Among the changes that were introduced was the tax on interest from the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) and the Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF).
    According to the Finance Act, 2021, when employees make deposits of more than Rs. 2.5 lakh to their EPF or VPF in a single financial year, they’re liable to pay taxes on interest accrued from contributions above Rs 2.5 lakh.
    However, employees do have one avenue of relief. If their employers do not make any contribution to the EPF or VPF deposits, they will be liable to pay taxes only when deposits exceed Rs 5 lakh in a financial year.
    Thus, employed individuals can either deposit up to Rs. 2.5 lakh with employer contribution, or Rs 5 lakh without employer contribution in a financial year, in order to avoid being taxed on interests.
    Individuals can also withdraw money directly from their EPF corpus, but in order to avoid paying tax deducted at source (TDS), the amount being withdrawn must be less than Rs 50,000 with a salary of less than Rs 2.5 lakh a month.
    Under the new rules, beneficiaries also have to mandatorily link their EPF accounts to their Aadhar details in order to continue receiving employer contributions to their EPF accounts.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Tags
    Next Article

    Money Money Money: How important is insurance amid pandemic? Experts weigh in

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,404.25 94.95 1.79
    Hindalco382.30 6.40 1.70
    Tata Steel1,184.00 18.75 1.61
    Divis Labs4,314.40 65.65 1.55
    Tech Mahindra1,105.10 15.60 1.43
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dr Reddys Labs5,404.10 92.75 1.75
    Tata Steel1,184.05 19.05 1.64
    Tech Mahindra1,104.80 15.55 1.43
    Sun Pharma676.25 4.05 0.60
    HUL2,463.80 14.65 0.60
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    HDFC Life696.20 -29.75 -4.10
    Titan Company1,728.05 -25.80 -1.47
    TCS3,336.75 -44.05 -1.30
    Shree Cements28,390.20 -338.90 -1.18
    Coal India147.20 -1.55 -1.04
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Titan Company1,728.00 -27.45 -1.56
    TCS3,335.60 -45.10 -1.33
    HCL Tech985.55 -9.95 -1.00
    Reliance2,086.00 -18.30 -0.87
    Bajaj Finserv12,380.20 -108.55 -0.87

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.1900-0.0100-0.01
    Euro-Rupee88.61000.04800.05
    Pound-Rupee103.11800.18100.18
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67110.00160.24
    View More