The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Tuesday allowed the health, general and life insurance companies to offer short-term health insurance policies to give cover against the coronavirus infection. These policies are aimed at providing insurance protection to various sections of people in the prevailing condition.

“This announcement will benefit consumers who do not have health insurance cover at all, or can't afford health Insurance or are looking for some additional cover,” says Parag Ved, executive vice president and head, Consumer Lines, Tata AIG General Insurance.

“These plans will also help people during emergency to fulfill short term gaps,” he adds.

Here are the features of COVID-19 specific short term health policies: