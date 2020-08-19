Insurers allow customers to pay health insurance premiums in installments

In line with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI) order, several insurance companies have extended the premium payment option for customers. The insurance regulator had earlier asked all general and standalone health insurers to give policyholders the option to pay health insurance premiums in installments.

Insurers were initially supposed to implement this installment facility by October 2020. However, with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the regulator in April issued a notification to provide the facility on an immediate basis.

With this facility, policyholders can pay their annual health insurance premiums in a monthly, quarterly, or half-yearly basis.

According to Amit Chhabra, Head of Health Insurance Policybazaar, this facility eases the payment process for policyholders.

"For instance, rather than paying an upfront premium of Rs 20,000 annually, it is easier for a policyholder to pay Rs 1650 per month," he says.

Insurance company such as Bajaj Allianz has recently announced premium installment facility available with their health insurance product 'Health Guard'. In this case, premiums can be paid on installment basis- annual (for long term policies), half-yearly, quarterly or monthly.

A Gurugram-based insurance startup Toffee Insurance has also allowed its customers an option to set up a monthly subscription on all credit cards and over 30 major banks and debit cards on its 'Toffee Plan'.

"This ease of payment is further enhanced for the customer through an option to make the ad-hoc payment or to even modify the card or bank details for the subscription via customer support team. Customers are sent periodic payment heads-up prior to their bank account or credit card being charged on fixed dates each month," says Rohan Kumar, CEO and Co-founder, Toffee Insurance.

Toffee Insurance claims to have developed an in-house platform that has been benchmarked and certified to provide claim filing through a completely paperless process.