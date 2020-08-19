  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Insurers allow customers to pay health insurance premiums in installments

Updated : August 19, 2020 12:16 PM IST

In line with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s order, several insurance companies have extended the premium payment option for customers.
The insurance regulator has earlier asked all general and standalone health insurers to give policyholders the option to pay health insurance premiums in installments.
Insurers allow customers to pay health insurance premiums in installments

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus in India: Active cases in Maharashtra over 1.5 lakh as death toll nears 53,000

Coronavirus in India: Active cases in Maharashtra over 1.5 lakh as death toll nears 53,000

Reliance Industries jumps 1.5% on acquisition of pharmacy delivery startup Netmeds

Reliance Industries jumps 1.5% on acquisition of pharmacy delivery startup Netmeds

Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.54 lakh with 1,374 fresh cases; death toll 4,226

Delhi's COVID-19 tally reaches 1.54 lakh with 1,374 fresh cases; death toll 4,226

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement