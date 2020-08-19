Personal Finance Insurers allow customers to pay health insurance premiums in installments Updated : August 19, 2020 12:16 PM IST In line with Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s order, several insurance companies have extended the premium payment option for customers. The insurance regulator has earlier asked all general and standalone health insurers to give policyholders the option to pay health insurance premiums in installments. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply