Insurance Samadhan launches Polifyx, a one-stop solution for customers facing policy related issues

Insurance Samadhan, an insurance grievance redressal platform, has launched a new app called Polifyx. The app aims to be a one-stop solution for policyholders facing issues related to their insurance policies. It offers a range of features, including portfolio analysis, know your policy, claim filing and grievance redressal, secure digital vault, insurance claim complaints, portfolio services, and InSa Gyan.

With Polifyx, customers can check if their current savings and insurance policies align with their financial goals. They can also upload their policy documents to check for errors, helping them avoid future claim delays or rejections. The app also enables customers to file claims and register complaints related to rejected, delayed, or short-settled insurance claims. The secure digital vault feature allows policyholders to store their individual and family insurance policies , ensuring their safety.

Polifyx leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to provide advanced, capable of scanning insurance policies and providing policyholders with adequate and precise information to avoid claim rejections. It also offers the convenience of getting the claim form filled out along with tips and tricks for successful claim filing.

Deepak Bhuvneshwari Uniyal, co-founder and CEO of Insurance Samadhan, expressed his pleasure at the launch of Polifyx, stating that the app would assist customers with various aspects of claims procedures. He added that Insurance Samadhan aimed to establish a mutually rewarding relationship with its customers and anticipated that Polifyx would enhance the insurance claims paradigm.

The launch of Polifyx has been well-received by industry experts, who believe that it is a game-changer in the insurance industry. Rajesh Sud, MD of Bharti Enterprise Financial Services, commended the app's features, such as know your policy, which empower policyholders to make informed decisions and avoid claim rejections. Dr. Apoorva Sharma, Co-Founder and MD of Venture Catalysts & 9Unicorns, called Polifyx a game-changer in the insurance industry and praised its user-friendly interface and comprehensive features.