Bima Sugam will be a one-stop shop for sales, service, and claims. Aggregators like PolicyBazaar, brokers, banks and insurance agents will act as facilitators or bridges in terms of selling insurance policies through Bima Sugam to individuals.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is likely to launch Bima Sugam, a one-stop insurance platform where all life and general insurance policies will be listed, by August 1. According to experts, this could prove to be the biggest reform in the insurance sector in the days to come.

Bima Sugam will be responsible for sales, servicing and claims from the insurance policies. Aggregators like PolicyBazaar, brokers, banks and insurance agents will act as facilitators or bridges in terms of selling insurance policies through Bima Sugam to individuals.

Individuals will also be able buy life, motor or health insurance policies through Bima Sugam.

According to Bruce de Broize, Managing Director and CEO at Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd, this demonstrates the regulator's commitment to enhancing efficiency, transparency, and customer experience within the insurance industry.

"The amalgamation of all insurance companies and their extensive array of products onto a unified platform is set to redefine customer experience by providing unrivalled convenience and access to a diverse range of offerings. This forward-thinking approach, driven by the IRDAI, will establish heightened levels of transparency, simplifying the process of obtaining insurance products and fostering greater accountability across the entire sector," Broize told CNBC-TV18.com.

Last year, Debasish Panda, Chairman of IRDAI, said Bima Sugam will be a one-stop shop for sales, service, and claims. He had called it a potential "game-changer."

Notably, there have been a number of announcements by the regulator recently aimed at further driving insurance penetration, enhancing customer centricity and leveraging the growing digitalisation of the industry.

Last year, the regulator urged insurance companies to open e-insurance accounts (e-IAs) for customers which would act as the first step towards the dematerialisation of insurance policies. IRDAI asked firms to dematerialise new insurance policies by December 2022 and existing/old policies by December 2023.

Dematerialisation means converting a physical policy document into a modifiable online object. It means that a person will no longer need to indulge in paperwork at the time of renewing the policy. It is aimed at reducing transaction costs and also ensuring swift modifications in policies.