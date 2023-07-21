Securing your family's future: Expert insights on planning and protecting through insurance

In this week's episode of Smart Money, we explore the vital topic of planning and protecting your family's needs through insurance, with valuable insights from esteemed industry experts Nasser Sallim, Managing Partner at Flexi Capital, and Nehal Mota, co-founder & CEO of Finnovate Financial Services.

In today's fast-paced world, planning for the future is essential to protect the ones we love. Among the various tools available, insurance stands out as a crucial means to ensure financial security for your family.

This week's episode of Smart Money delves into the topic of how to plan and protect your family's needs through insurance, with valuable insights from industry experts Nasser Sallim, Managing Partner at Flexi Capital and Nehal Mota, co-founder & CEO of Finnovate Financial Svcs.

During the discussion, Nehal Mota highlighted an alarming statistic regarding mortality protection in India.

“The mortality protection in India for every Rs 100 of risk which an Indian family takes on an average they have Rs 9 only as cover, so, the gap is 91 percent and that is the kind of less mortality prediction which we have,” Mota said.

Mota emphasised the significance of having a pure vanilla term insurance policy, which he believes is a fundamental requirement for everyone. Depending on one's age and remaining working years, Mota suggested appropriate coverage amounts. For instance, if you are around 30 years old and have approximately 30 years of working life ahead, a term policy worth 20 to 30 times your annual income is advisable. For those in their 40s, coverage of 15 to 20 times their annual income is more suitable.

The primary purpose of a term insurance policy, as Mota explained, is to replace the insured individual's income in case of any unfortunate event. For instance, if the policyholder were to pass away, the insurance payout would serve as a financial safety net for dependent family members, ensuring that the income they provided over the next 20 years or so is adequately replaced.

