Nearly 80% people rely on personal recommendations for buying insurance plans: Policybazaar

Policybazaar.com, an insurance aggregator, has provided an in-depth view of India’s health and life insurance buying behaviour in its detailed report titled - How India Buys Insurance. The report examines the buying behaviour of 3,300+ respondents from 27 cities across India, including metros, tier II and tier III cities.

Here are some key observations of the survey:

Trust building is the key

Personal recommendation from friends and family or a known agent is the top trigger for insurance consideration for approximately 80 percent of the respondents. For 56 percent, a recommendation from friends and family was the main trigger for purchasing health insurance, while the number stood at 54 percent for life insurance.