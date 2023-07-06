CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance NewsNearly 80% people rely on personal recommendations for buying insurance plans: Policybazaar

Nearly 80% people rely on personal recommendations for buying insurance plans: Policybazaar

Nearly 80% people rely on personal recommendations for buying insurance plans: Policybazaar
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 6:10:15 PM IST (Published)

For 56 percent, a recommendation from friends and family was the main trigger for purchasing health insurance, while the number stood at 54 percent for life insurance, the report said.

Policybazaar.com, an insurance aggregator, has provided an in-depth view of India’s health and life insurance buying behaviour in its detailed report titled - How India Buys Insurance. The report examines the buying behaviour of 3,300+ respondents from 27 cities across India, including metros, tier II and tier III cities.

Live TV

Loading...

Here are some key observations of the survey:
Trust building is the key
Personal recommendation from friends and family or a known agent is the top trigger for insurance consideration for approximately 80 percent of the respondents. For 56 percent, a recommendation from friends and family was the main trigger for purchasing health insurance, while the number stood at 54 percent for life insurance.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X