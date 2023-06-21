Now, insurance firms can launch group ULIPs, combi plans without regulator's approval

IRDAI has expanded scope of 'use and file' process. which allows an insurer to launch a product first and then file its details with the regulator. Read to know details

The Insurance Regulatory and Authority of India (IRDAI) on Tuesday expanded the scope of the current 'use and file' procedure, while allowing insurance companies to launch Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs) and combi plans (combination of life and health insurance plans) without seeking prior approval from the regulator. The recent changes aim to facilitate the insurance industry in promoting insurance penetration.

Live Tv

Loading...

The ' use and file' procedure allows an insurer to launch a product first and then file its details with the regulator. This is applicable to all health insurance products, life insurance products and almost all general insurance products.

"Under para No. 10.4 of Section B of Chapter I, individual and group unit-linked life and health insurance products are now included. This change will allow life insurers to use and file these products under the revised procedure. Additionally, a new para 10.10 has been added after para 10.9 of Section B of Chapter I, introducing the concept of 'combi products'. Combi products refer to insurance products where a life insurer acts as the lead insurer. Life insurers offering combi products must comply with the extant norms prescribed by IRDAI," the regulator said in a notification.