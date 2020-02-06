Instant allotment of ePAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month; here's how it will work
Updated : February 06, 2020 06:24 PM IST
Budget 2020-21 has proposed to launch a system under which Permanent Account Number shall be instantly allotted online on the basis of Aadhaar without filling up the detailed application form as it sought to further ease the process of allotment of PAN.
This will help the taxpayer to get rid of the hassle of filling up application form and submitting it to the tax department and would also ease the process for tax administration of sending PAN cards to the residential address of the taxpayer.
The last date for the PAN-Aadhaar linkage is March 31, 2020.