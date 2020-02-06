Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Instant allotment of ePAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month; here's how it will work

Updated : February 06, 2020 06:24 PM IST

Budget 2020-21 has proposed to launch a system under which Permanent Account Number shall be instantly allotted online on the basis of Aadhaar without filling up the detailed application form as it sought to further ease the process of allotment of PAN.
This will help the taxpayer to get rid of the hassle of filling up application form and submitting it to the tax department and would also ease the process for tax administration of sending PAN cards to the residential address of the taxpayer.
The last date for the PAN-Aadhaar linkage is March 31, 2020.
Instant allotment of ePAN based on Aadhaar to begin this month; here's how it will work

You May Also Like

FIIs pull out over Rs 1,700 crore from equities after Budget 2020

FIIs pull out over Rs 1,700 crore from equities after Budget 2020

R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential

R0: How scientists quantify the intensity of an outbreak like coronavirus and its pandemic potential

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

LPG coverage reaches 96.9% as on January 1, 2020: Dharmendra Pradhan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement