    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homepersonal finance Newsinfrastructure mfs should you invest now how much and for how long 14597511.htm

    Infrastructure MFs — Should you invest now? How much & for how long?

    Infrastructure MFs — Should you invest now? How much & for how long?

    Infrastructure MFs — Should you invest now? How much & for how long?
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Anshul   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Should investing in infrastructure funds be a good option, with Budget 2022 upping its infra capex? CNBC-TV18.com spoke to experts to get an answer to all your questions about time horizons and investment corpuses.

    Investment in infrastructure is considered to be key to future economic growth. While more such investment can help the country in the long run, it makes sense to see if investing in infrastructure funds can help beef up your earnings as well.

    What is an infrastructure fund/MF?

    An infrastructure fund is a mutual fund that intends to invest predominantly in stocks of companies engaged in the infrastructure sector so as to derive the benefits of growth in infrastructure.

    How have these funds performed recently?

    In the past three months, infrastructure funds have generated between 10-16 percent returns with an average closer to 13 percent, which is similar to what Nifty has generated, said Saurav Basu, Head, Wealth Management, Tata Capital in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18.com.

    These funds on an average have outperformed Nifty 50 index with wider margin in the 6-month, 1-year and 2-year horizons.

    Here’s a list of infrastructure funds and how they performed in 2022 so far:

    Fund name

    AUM

    1 year CAGR

    3 year CAGR

    Till date CAGR

    ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund (G)

    2018.228 Cr

    25.30%

    25.10%

    13.80%

    SBI Infrastructure Fund (G)

    857.902 Cr

    16.80%

    22.60%

    6.60%

    Invesco India Infrastructure Fund (G)

    459.404 Cr

    14.80%

    27%

    8.20%

    Quant Infrastructure Fund (G)

    621.406 Cr

    27.50%

    41.40%

    5.50%

    Tata Infrastructure Fund (G)

    876.367 Cr

    22.70%

    25.90%

    14%

    IDFC Infrastructure Fund (G)

    625.511 Cr

    6.20%

    22.90%

    8%

    Sundaram Infrastructure Advantage Fund (G)

    599.603 Cr

    14.60%

    22.30%

    10.30%

    Bank of India Manufacturing & Infra fund (G)

    77.515 Cr

    12.40%

    28.40%

    9%

    Kotak Infrastructure & Economic Reform Fund Standard Plan (G)

    578.895 Cr

    22.50%

    24.90%

    9.20%

    Canara Robeco Infrastructure fund (G)

    221.445 Cr

    21.90%

    26.90%

    13.50%

    Aditya Birla Sun Life Infrastructure Plan A (G)

    524.156 Cr

    8.40%

    21.70%

    10.10%

    (Source: Scripbox)

    Is it the right time to invest in infrastructure funds? What about the horizon?

    In Budget 2022, the government announced that it is planning to incur capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 7.5 lakh crore in 2022-23, which is 24 percent more than in the previous fiscal. While this factor supports the infrastructure theme, you should consider investing in infrastructure MFs for a time frame of 7-8 years to gain reasonable returns as such projects are long-gestation ones and they are largely subject to government controls, Basu told CNBC-TV18.com.

    That is the kind of time frame your infrastructure fund will also require to delivery above-market returns.

    These funds need to invest at least 80 percent of their net assets in infrastructure stocks. There is, however, no fixed definition of what constitutes ‘infrastructure,’ and this is left to the interpretation of each fund.

    Basu, hence, asks individuals to note that infrastructure funds can go through extended periods of underperformance, as they did in 2018 and 2019, and can even deliver negative returns over shorter periods and therefore, are ideally suited only for those with a high-risk appetite.

    ALSO READ | Key SIP strategies to keep in mind — what's the ideal investment horizon?

    "This is because they have a concentrated exposure," he said.

    Hence, these funds can be an extension to your core equity exposure to diversified equity mutual funds which also have on an average 25 percent exposure to such companies. According to Motilal Oswal, it's better to keep your exposure to infrastructure-themed funds at around 10-15 percent of your total equity corpus.

    "It's a thematic funds. So, you need to look at it from your overall financial planning perspective," Motilal Oswal said.

    ALSO READ | A look at mid-cap and small-cap funds and if they are worth your time and money

    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Note To Readers

    The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags

    investmentsIT infrastructuremutual fundsthematic funds

    Next Article

    Infibeam MD says he’s looking forward to invest in software makers

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng