IndusInd Bank partners with Tiger Fintech to launch co-branded credit card

IndusInd Bank and Tiger Fintech - a Bajaj Capital Group company, on Thursday announced the launch of the IndusInd Bank Tiger Credit Card, a co-branded credit card powered by Visa. With this launch, customers will get access to best-in-class credit card to meet their lifestyle needs, IndusInd Bank said in a statement.

The credit card comes with benefits including ‘Magnificent Rewards Program’ where customers earn up-to 6X accelerated rewards. Cardholders will also be able to convert their rewards points to air miles and enjoy discounted foreign currency mark-up of 1.5 percent on international spends.

This co-branded credit card offers access to complimentary benefits like 24x7 concierge facility, domestic and international lounge access at the airports, games/lessons of golf, assured movie tickets and many other entertainment benefits, the lender said.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Director, Tiger Fintech (A Bajaj Capital Group Company) said, “This card transcends the boundaries of traditional financial services, offering benefits that enrich customers' lifestyle and entertainment experiences."

IndusInd Bank commenced its operations in 1994. As on June 30, 2023, IndusInd Bank has a customer base of approx. 35 million, with 2,606 branches/banking outlets and 2,875 ATMs spread across geographical locations of the country and covering 1,38,000 villages.