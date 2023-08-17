IndusInd Bank launches multi-branded credit card in partnership with Qatar Airways and British Airways

The new credit card is available in a sleek 'metal card' variant, tailored to meet the needs of our valued customers, IndusInd Bank said.

IndusInd Bank on Wednesday launched a first-of-its-kind multi-branded credit card - ‘IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card’ for all customers, in partnership with British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club. This credit card aims to offer best-in-class rewards and benefits to customers, across travel, wellness and lifestyle experiences, the lender said.

The card is available in a sleek 'metal card' variant, tailored to meet the needs of our valued customers, it said.

Customers can opt for their preferred airline loyalty programme at the time of the application as well as select their preferred international destination to maximise the opportunity to collect Avios, the rewards currency for British Airways Executive Club and Qatar Airways Privilege Club, and enjoy a host of other benefits, the bank said.

Some of the key features of the ‘ IndusInd Bank Avios Visa Infinite Credit Card’ include tier fast-track with Qatar Airways Privilege Club, accelerated opportunity to collect Avios and discounted foreign currency mark-up at selected preferred international destination, complimentary meet-and-greet service at leading international airports, emergency international health insurance, airport lounge benefits and much more.

Speaking on the occasion, Soumitra Sen, Head – Consumer Banking & Marketing, IndusInd Bank, said, “Our aim with this credit card is to empower customers with complete control over their choices, putting the power in their hands to curate their own unique experiences.”

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: “Through the introduction of a first-of-its-kind Visa multi-branded credit card with IndusInd Bank, our members in India can benefit from the extensive rewards of this new partnership, which is innovatively designed to enhance their future travels.

Oliver Currell, Head of Joint Business & Partnerships, IAG Loyalty, said, “The new cards will offer Indian consumers the opportunity to experience a truly premium world of travel and provide even more ways to collect the Avios currency."