IndusInd Bank hikes lending rates for select tenures; RBL Bank cuts MCLR by 10 bps

By Meghna Sen

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank has raised its marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) for select tenures by up to 10 basis points (bps). The new lending rates were effective from Thursday, June 22, 2023, according to the bank's website. Following the hike in lending rate, its overnight to three-month MCLR rate has been increased by 10 bps while six-month lending rate has been hiked by 5 bps.

Currently, the overnight MCLR stands at 9.35 percent. The MCLRs for one-month, three-month and six-month will be 9.40 percent, 9.70 percent and 10 percent, respectively. The one-year MCLR, which is connected to many consumer loans, will now be 10.20 percent, the two-year MCLR will be 10.25 percent, and the three-year MCLR will be 10.30 percent. MCLR Benchmark MCLR (%) Overnight 9.35% 1 month 9.40% 3 month 9.70% 6 month 10.00% 1 year 10.20% 2 year 10.25% 3 year 10.30%