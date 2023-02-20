India's organized workforce continues to grow with 14.93 lakh EPFO subscribers

India's organized sector continues to grow as per the latest payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, with the EPFO adding 14.93 lakh subscribers and the ESIC adding 18.03 lakh new employees in December 2022. The data also shows an increase in net membership addition and a majority of new joiners being first-time job seekers, indicating improving employment prospects in the country.

India's organized workforce continues to grow, as per the provisional payroll data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday. The data highlights that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) added 14.93 lakh subscribers in December 2022, a year-on-year increase of 2 percent. Additionally, the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) added 18.03 lakh new employees in the same month.

The data reflects an increase of 32,635 in net membership addition in December 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of 2021, indicating that the country's organized sector is steadily growing. The largest number of new EPFO subscribers are aged between 18 and 25, which suggests that a majority of new joiners are first-time job seekers.

EPFO provides social security benefits such as pension, provident funds, and insurance funds to the organized workforce in the country. Out of the 14.93 lakh members added by the EPFO during December 2022, 8.02 lakh are new members who have come under the social security coverage of EPFO for the first time.

The classification of industry-wise payroll data shows that "expert services," which include activities such as manpower suppliers, normal contractors, security services, and miscellaneous activities, constitute 38.22 percent of the total member addition during the month. Comparing industry-wise data with that of the previous month, higher enrolments have been noticed in industries such as financing establishments, beedi making, trading-commercial establishments, and travel agencies.

State-wise payroll figures highlight that Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Haryana added the highest number of net new members during the month, accounting for 60.08 percent of total member addition. Maharashtra leads with 24.82 percent of overall member addition, followed by Tamil Nadu with 10.08 percent contribution during the month.

EPFO also released gender-wise analysis of payroll data, which shows that the enrolment of new female members increased from 25.14 percent in November 2022 to 25.57 percent in December 2022.

The percentage of new female members among the total new joinees has increased, indicating that social security cover under the Employees' Provident Funds & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, has been extended to female members for the first time.

Meanwhile, the ESIC also added 18.03 lakh new employees in December 2022, representing a YoY increase of 14.52 lakh employees who paid contributions in the ESI Scheme. The scheme provides medical and cash benefits to employees and their families.

Of the total 18.03 lakh employees added during the month, 8.30 lakh were aged up to 25 years, indicating that young Indians are finding employment opportunities in the country.

Moreover, the data showed that 80 transgender employees were registered under the ESI Scheme in December, indicating that the scheme aims to deliver its benefits to every section of society.

The provisional payroll data is updated every month, as updating employee records is a continuous process. Since April 2018, EPFO has been releasing payroll data covering the period from September 2017 onwards.

The data indicates that India's organized sector is growing, providing more job opportunities for first-time job seekers and improving social security coverage for employees.

The Indian government has been taking steps to improve employment prospects in the country through initiatives such as the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, which aims to create self-reliant and sustainable industries, and the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme, which focuses on providing apprenticeship training to young Indians.