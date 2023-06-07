India's five big changes to the insurance act enter the final lap

The insurance amendments proposed by the Department of Financial Services has expected to come up for discussion in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament.

In a move set to reshape the Indian insurance sector , the insurance amendments proposed by the government are moving closer to their final lap. The insurance amendments proposed by the Department of Financial Services has expected to come up for discussion in the upcoming monsoon session of the Parliament.

Here are 5 important insurance amendments proposed by the government.

1) COMPOSITE INSURANCE LICENSES

Under this proposal, life, general, and standalone health insurance companies would be permitted to enter any sub-segment of insurance business in India like motor, health, and accident on the general insurance side and sub-segments like protection, annuity or endowment on the life insurance side.

The amendment would allow cross-entry of life, general, and standalone health insurance companies into each other's respective business categories which means life insurance companies would be permitted to enter general insurance business or a sub-segment of general insurance business like health insurance and vice versa. The move is expected to promote greater competition, flexibility, and integration in the Indian insurance sector.

2) DISTRIBUTION OF OTHER FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

The government has proposed that insurance companies should be permitted to distribute other financial products such as mutual funds, loans, credit cards, and bank deposits. This would enable insurance companies to diversify their financial offerings to their existing customer base. This would also open up new revenue streams for insurance companies.

3) REDUCTION OF INITIAL CAPITAL

The insurance regulator plans to reduce the initial capital required to start an insurance business. Currently, any entity planning to start a life, general, and standalone health insurance business needs to submit an initial capital of Rs 100 crore with the regulator to secure a business license.

Also, entities wanting to start a reinsurance business need to submit an initial capital of Rs 200 crore. The proposal from the insurance regulator and the government is to reduce the initial capital on a case-to-case basis. The move is expected to encourage small but niche/specialized companies to enter the Indian insurance space. Also, the move is expected to attract a lot of insurance tech companies to enter the insurance ecosystem.

4) CAPTIVE INSURANCE LICENSE

Under this proposal, conglomerates will be permitted to set up captive insurance entities. Captive insurance refers to the practice of an organisation creating its own insurance subsidiary to provide coverage exclusively to the parent company and its affiliates. This amendment seeks to provide businesses with more options for managing their risks and insurance needs.

5) INVESTMENT REGULATIONS

The government proposes to grant the Insurance Regulator, IRDAI , the power to increase or reduce investment limits for insurers. Currently, insurers are required to invest a minimum of 50 percent in government securities (both central and state) and 15 percent in equities. This amendment would enable the regulator to increase or decrease these limits based on industry dynamics and market conditions.

While the amendments related to composite insurance licenses and the distribution of other financial products are expected to proceed as proposed, some adjustments may be made to the investment regulations and captive insurance provisions.

Changes to investment limits will be determined by the regulator in consultation with the government and will apply to the entire industry rather than on a case-by-case basis. The issuance of captive licenses will be within the purview of IRDAI, although the minimum solvency requirements for these captive insurers will be decided in consultation with the government.

These proposed amendments have the potential to reshape the insurance sector by fostering innovation, expanding product offerings, and facilitating a more dynamic and competitive industry.