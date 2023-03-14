India’s first international ETF debt fund gets a new name, NFO available till March 23

The New Fund Offer (NFO) period which opened on Friday, March 10, 2023, closes on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Investment can be made through licensed mutual fund distributors and online platforms, as well as, directly on https://www.bandhanmutual.com, the fund house said.

Bandhan Mutual Fund, which recently announced the name change for all its schemes, following the rebranding of the fund house , confirmed that the recently launched India’s first US debt (ETF) fund name has changed to Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0-1 Year Fund of Fund. It is an open-ended fund of fund scheme investing in units/shares of overseas index funds and/or Exchange Traded Funds which track an index with US treasury securities in the 0-1 year maturity range as its constituents.

The fund provides investors a route to create a dollar asset that benefits from the relatively high quality, reasonable safety, and current high yield of US Treasuries. The New Fund Offer (NFO) period which opened on Friday, March 10, 2023, closes on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Investment can be made through licensed mutual fund distributors and online platforms, as well as, directly on https://www.bandhanmutual.com, the fund house said.

Highlighting why investors should consider including Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0-1 year Fund of Fund in their portfolio, Vishal Kapoor, CEO of the AMC said, “Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0-1 year Fund of Fund seeks to provide investors the opportunity to create a dollar asset for funding a near-term or defined expense, without wanting to take any equity market-linked volatility. The fund invests in US Treasuries with 0 to 1 year maturity, which means it offers a much-needed blend of relatively high-quality and low-volatility investment opportunity. Currently, mutual funds offered global diversification via equity-oriented funds, but this fund is another step in offering opportunities via debt-oriented fund."

"Additionally, the spread between the US and India's 1-year government bond yields has narrowed significantly from ~390 bps to ~227 bps since February 2022, clearly demonstrating that exposure to US treasury bonds is relatively more attractive for Indian investors," he said.

For Indian investors, global diversification has been synonymous with investing in the equity market of the US or any other major economy. However, amidst a probable slowdown across most economies globally, with a risk-off sentiment, investors globally prefer the US treasuries which are considered the highest quality asset class (Fitch AAA rated vs India sovereign rating of BBB-). This highest quality asset class now also offers relatively attractive yields, with US treasuries maturing within 1 year now at about 5 percent up from less than 1 percent a year ago.

0 to 1 year could be considered a sweet spot for investment owing to the higher yields being offered vs the longer-term securities. This relatively higher dollar return can be further complemented by any weakening in the rupee currency vs the US dollar, as has been witnessed in 9 out of the last 10 calendar years. While current times are opportune for Indian investors for investing in US securities, it is important to consider this asset class for ongoing allocation as suitable to an investor’s portfolio from a risk management perspective.

Bandhan US Treasury Bond 0-1 year Fund of Fund intends to invest in an overseas fund with exposure to 0-1 year US treasuries, currently via the JPMorgan BetaBuilders US Treasury Bond 0-1 year UCITS ETF. The fund will be benchmarked against the ICE 0-1 Year US Treasury Securities Index.