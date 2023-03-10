homepersonal finance NewsIndianOil, Kotak Mahindra Bank launch co branded fuel credit card – Key features

IndianOil, Kotak Mahindra Bank launch co-branded fuel credit card – Key features

3 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 10, 2023 9:05:43 PM IST (Published)

The customers of the IndianOil Kotak Credit Card can earn reward points on refueling at any of the IndianOil fuel station in the country. These reward points can be redeemed to get free fuel at IndianOil fuel stations. 

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited and IndianOil on Friday launched a highly rewarding, co-branded fuel credit card. The IndianOil Kotak Credit Card is available on the RuPay network. The card was launched in an event in Mumbai 

Key features of IndianOil Kotak Credit Card:
  • Earn 4 percent back as reward points on refueling at IndianOil fuel stations – up to Rs 300 per month
  • Earn 2 percent back as rewards points on dining, grocery and other payments – up to Rs 200 per month
  • Earn 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver – up to Rs 100 per month
  • Interest – free credit period up to 48 days
  • Smart-EMI
  • Zero lost card liability
  • Contactless card - Tap and pay
    IndianOil is the largest oil marketing company, with a network of over 34,000 fuel stations in the country.
    Speaking about the collaboration, Vigyan Kumar, Executive Director (Retail Sales- North & East), IndianOil, said, "With this partnership, IndianOil is taking yet another concrete step towards ensuring digital interactions at all our fuel stations. Bettering our customer value propositions and experiences has always been a priority for us at IndianOil, and I am confident that this collaboration with Kotak Mahindra is a perfect addition to our bouquet of seamless and enhanced offerings to our customers."
    "I am also happy to share that the IndianOil Kotak Credit Card will be exclusively launched on RuPay platform, strengthening the AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision of the Government of India," he added. 
    Frederick Dsouza, Business Head – Credit Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. said, "We are very excited to have a fuel proposition in our product offering. The product has been designed to encourage customers to put all their
    purchases on this card. The strong brand and distribution network of
    IndianOil is a great strength of this partnership. The Rupay platform will help
    us extend innovative payment solutions to customers and drive wider
    adoption of digital payments." 
    "NPCI is always committed to deliver customer-first experiences. For us,
    innovation and technology are the key instruments to drive towards a better
    and greater consumer experience and we are constantly working towards
    bringing in simplified and best-in-class offerings for our customers. The
    IndianOil Kotak RuPay Credit Card will give the cardholders a host of
    privileges on fuel, grocery and dining spends, creating a seamless payment
    experience with RuPay Contactless technology," said Rajeeth Pillai, Chief
    – Relationship Management and Marketing, National Payments Corporation
    of India.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

