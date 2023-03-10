IndianOil, Kotak Mahindra Bank launch co-branded fuel credit card – Key features

The customers of the IndianOil Kotak Credit Card can earn reward points on refueling at any of the IndianOil fuel station in the country. These reward points can be redeemed to get free fuel at IndianOil fuel stations.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited and IndianOil on Friday launched a highly rewarding, co-branded fuel credit card. The IndianOil Kotak Credit Card is available on the RuPay network. The card was launched in an event in Mumbai

Key features of IndianOil Kotak Credit Card :

Earn 4 percent back as reward points on refueling at IndianOil fuel stations – up to Rs 300 per month

Earn 2 percent back as rewards points on dining, grocery and other payments – up to Rs 200 per month

Earn 1 percent fuel surcharge waiver – up to Rs 100 per month

Interest – free credit period up to 48 days

Smart-EMI

Zero lost card liability

Contactless card - Tap and pay

IndianOil is the largest oil marketing company, with a network of over 34,000 fuel stations in the country.

Speaking about the collaboration, Vigyan Kumar, Executive Director (Retail Sales- North & East), IndianOil, said, " W ith this partnership, IndianOil is taking yet another concrete step towards ensuring digital interactions at all our fuel stations. Bettering our customer value propositions and experiences has always been a priority for us at IndianOil, and I am confident that this collaboration with Kotak Mahindra is a perfect addition to our bouquet of seamless and enhanced offerings to our customers."

"I am also happy to share that the IndianOil Kotak Credit C ard will be exclusively launched on RuPay platform, strengthening the AatmaNirbhar Bharat vision of the Government of India," he added.

Frederick Dsouza, Business Head – Credit Cards, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. said, "We are very excited to have a fuel proposition in our product offering. The product has been designed to encourage customers to put all their

purchases on this card. The strong brand and distribution network of

IndianOil is a great strength of this partnership. The Rupay platform will help

us extend innovative payment solutions to customers and drive wider

adoption of digital payments."