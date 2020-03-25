Indian women and health insurance: Why they must be friends

“Women are the real architects of society” — Harriet Beecher Stowe

We all must accept the fact that women are the strongest pillar of the society and they are the ones who shape the future. Women — especially in India— are masters at multitasking, as they flawlessly manage work at office and household together, and with utmost perfection. However, in their never ending quest of managing everything possible at both household and professional front, they often neglect themselves as individuals, putting their own health at risk. However, it is very important for women to realise that they will only be able to give their best if they themselves are fit and fine.

As per available data, women in India use much more health care services in comparison to that used by men. Moreover, though the life expectancy rate of women in India is comparatively higher than men, still Indian women are more prone to chronic illnesses and require extended healthcare services. Lack of adequate sleep and exercise, together with unhealthy food habits are paving way for a plethora of illnesses amongst young women in India which were once associated with older folks.

According a study, 38 percent of the Indian women are at a major risk of chronic illness. A majority of women in India today suffer from acute symptoms of stress and anxiety that often lead to depression and other psychological disorders. Adding to it are instances of ailments like diabetes, thyroid and infertility that have increased by leaps and bounds over the last decade.

Apart from chronic illnesses, the trend of life-threatening ailments such as cancer is also on the upsurge among young women in India. As per a recent survey, an increasing number of younger women in India who are in their 30s and 40s are being diagnosed with breast cancer. In accordance with the survey findings, 4 percent cancer patients today belong to the 20-30 years’ age bracket, 16 percent belong to 30-40 years' age bracket while 28 percent fall under the 40-50 years’ age bracket.

On an average, a whopping 48 percent breast cancer patients in India are in the age-group of 20-50 years. Apart from the surge in life-threatening ailments, the increasing cost of medicines and advanced treatments also calls for a comprehensive protection. And this is why health insurance is indispensable for women in India! However, a majority of women in India are missing out on health insurance and it is all the more concerning that, those who are most vulnerable are bearing the brunt.

In India, it is often observed that the individual financial security of women is completely side-lined, and clubbed into the family’s security. Most women — single or married — do not have individual health insurance and are mostly dependent on their husband or family for their health expenses. If a woman’s health insurance is clubbed in her husband’s or family’s group health insurance policy, she would necessarily be not able to attend all health-services like independent health insurance. This is because group health insurances have their own set of limitations and women need to have an independent health insurance policy to fend for themselves in any situation.

Currently, Indian women account for less than 20 percent of consumers who buy individual health insurance policies. The majority of women policyholders are in the 26-45 age demographic, while women aged 55 and above account for the lowest number of policyholders despite becoming gradually vulnerable to numerous healthcare issues. Though, women aged above 55 account for the largest health insurance claims. This is a major reason why health insurance is indispensable for women in India. A comprehensive health insurance policy provides a plethora of benefits to the policyholder.

Thankfully, with the market evolution, there are numerous products available in the market that offers best of the required services. The various women specific health insurance plans are specially designed keeping in mind the different illnesses that a woman may encounter during her lifetime. There are plans available in the market under which the women can choose for critical illnesses and even certain cancer add-ons to have an overall health cover.

The women-specific products in the market cater to women specific needs and critical illnesses, moreover, there is no special premium pricing for any such product. But as a woman it is important for you to stay informed, and invest in a plan that is benefitting you in more ways than one. The health insurance plans that offer maternity cover with the numerous inclusions such as coverage for in-patient hospitalisation, delivery charges for normal delivery/ C-section and even lawful termination of pregnancy, under certain conditions.

While buying health insurance online, women in India should consider a few other aspects aside from the list of diseases it covers. The other aspects that need to be considered include waiting period for pre-existing disease, waiting period for maternity coverage, coverage for OPD expenses, value added services on offer, age, room and treatment related limits, and a network of hospitals with cashless treatment facility.