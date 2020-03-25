  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Market volatile; Sensex, Nifty trade higher; RIL, Maruti lead
Asian shares track Wall Street surge as US stimulus hopes grow
Crude oil futures rise, but weak support seen
Rupee opens 15 paise higher at 76.07/USD
Home Personal finance
Healthcare

Indian women and health insurance: Why they must be friends

Updated : March 25, 2020 07:01 PM IST

A majority of women in India are missing out on health insurance and it is all the more concerning that, those who are most vulnerable are bearing the brunt.
Women aged above 55 account for the largest health insurance claims - a major reason why health insurance is indispensable for women in India.
Women need to have an independent health insurance policy to fend for themselves in any situation.
Indian women and health insurance: Why they must be friends

You May Also Like

India lockdown day 1: Experts discuss challenges and solutions

India lockdown day 1: Experts discuss challenges and solutions

Crisis-hit Yes Bank still requires up to Rs 13,000 crore in 1-2 years: ICRA 

Crisis-hit Yes Bank still requires up to Rs 13,000 crore in 1-2 years: ICRA 

India likely to unveil Rs 1.5 lakh crore-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn

India likely to unveil Rs 1.5 lakh crore-plus stimulus package to tackle coronavirus downturn

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement