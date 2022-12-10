Indian Overseas Bank revises interest rates

Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has revised the interest rates on its domestic, foreign currency non-resident (banking) term deposits with immediate effect, the city-based lender said on Saturday.
Depositors of domestic, non-resident external would receive interest rates up to 7.30 per cent by opening a term deposit with a tenure of 444 days and up to 7.25 per cent for a period of three years and above, Indian Overseas Bank said in a statement.
Foreign currency depositors shall be paid an interest rate of up to 4.25 per cent by opening FCNR (B) term deposits with the bank, it said.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
