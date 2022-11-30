Fintechs say ready to comply with new RBI digital lending rules

With deadline of RBI's digital lending rules ending on Wednesday, Fintech lenders are gearing up to comply with it. These guidelines cover areas across lending processes, disclosures, technology, and data gathering by regulated entities.

Fintech lenders are gearing up to comply with the Reserve Bank of India's new rules on digital lending, with the deadline ending on Wednesday. While some expect disruption in the short term, and compliance costs to increase initially, fintech says they are prepared to adhere to the new regime. The guidelines focus on consumer protection against unethical recovery practices and frauds by unregulated entities amid the increasing penetration of digital loans.

These guidelines cover areas across lending processes, disclosures, technology, and data gathering by regulated entities, their digital lending applications (DLAs), and lending service providers (LSPs) engaged by them. RBI had given regulated entities (REs) involved in digital lending until November 30 to ensure existing digital loans comply with new lending guidelines

"More than 50 percent of our fintech members (non-NBFCs/Banks) were required to change their workflows due to these guidelines. But from our discussion with the membership base, no one faces any existential risk following these new rules. There will naturally be changes and some discomfort, but nothing serious." said Anurag Jain, Founding member of the Digital Lenders Association of India (DLAI) and Founder & executive director at KredX. DLAI counts the likes of Paytm, Cred, Lendingkart, Zest, Money Tap, Mobikwik, Uni, and Capital Float among its members.

"Fintechs have brought innovation and disruption through technology, and some business models like PA, P2P, etc. later became regulated, showing their significance in the overall fintech landscape. Being "unregulated" should not be looked at negatively as it does not necessarily equate to being "illegal". Just like NBFCs were needed where banks could not reach directly, fintech has been the torchbearers of some unique business models which can significantly change the way financial services operate in the future." Jain said, adding that fintech now at least has a roadmap and guidelines to abide by; there is no grey area.

"We will continue working collaboratively with other ecosystem stakeholders."

New regime for digital lending

RBI first announced the digital lending rules in August this year, followed by more detailed guidelines next month in September. These guidelines prohibit third parties or lending service providers (LSPs) engaged by them from involvement in the disbursal and repayments of digital loans and forbid them from saving any personal information of borrowers, except primary data for operations. It specifies that any data collected by digital lending apps (DLAs) should be need-based only and done with the prior explicit consent of borrowers.

The new rules also prevent any automatic increase in credit limits by lenders without the borrower's explicit consent and allow for a cooling-off period of a minimum of three days for loans having a tenor of seven days or more and one day for loans having a tenor of fewer than seven days. During this time, borrowers can exit digital loans by repayment without penalty.

It also states that any fees or charges payable to LSPs engaged by regulated entities must be directly paid by these regulated entities and not by the borrowers.

RBI has also directed REs to disclose the overall annual charges in a clear format to borrowers when taking loans and to publish a list of DLAs prominently and LSPs engaged by them on their website. Hence, customers are aware of these aspects.

Disruption in the industry

Soon after RBI announced the new rules in August, fintech startup Uni, which offers buy-now-pay-later solutions, temporarily suspended its card services to its existing users. Similarly, digital lending and payment platform Slice stopped card services in September. Both players would earlier disburse loans via prepaid cards to their customers and had to change their business model to pay loans directly into customers' bank accounts later.

Earlier in June, RBI had separately released a notification explicitly barring prepaid payment instruments (PPIs) from being loaded via credit lines in the run-up to digital lending guidelines being firmed up.

"The guidelines did create a lot of disruption for some companies; they were required to go back to the drawing board. But in the startup world, we say it's not over till it's over. And so we continue to innovate," said Jain of DLAI.

November 30 Deadline

"All seem set to adhere (to the RBI guidelines) by our members," said Sugandh Saxena, the CEO of the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE), to CNBC-TV18. "Systems, including technology stacks, are ready to comply with regulations. After all, regulatory expectations from digital lending, which are fairly straightforward, have been in public space long enough, and lenders have made all necessary changes," she said.

"While the guidelines did change a few workflows for digital lending companies, it has provided guard rails for the industry and will benefit the entire ecosystem in the long term. Most companies have adjusted to the new "normal" and will abide by them in letter and spirit," added Anuraj Jain.

Saxena does not see any significant disruptions from the new guidelines for the industry. "It goes without saying that our members have worked flat out to honour the regulations in the last few months. In fairness, it is the first time we have such rules, and hence some interpretational issues are bound to arise. Wherever the industry needs clarity, it references the regulator and will be guided by the regulator."