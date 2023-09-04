CNBC TV18
Indian Bank partners with OneCard to launch mobile first, premium credit cards

Indian Bank partners with OneCard to launch mobile-first, premium credit cards

OneCard is a mobile-first metal credit card launched and managed by FPL Technologies in partnership with issuer banks.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 4, 2023 12:36:04 PM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
Indian Bank partners with OneCard to launch mobile-first, premium credit cards
Indian Bank, a public sector bank in India, has announced its partnership with OneCard, aimed at introducing state-of-the-art, mobile-first, contactless, metal co-branded credit cards. This partnership will empower users with full digital control over their credit card interactions — ranging from real-time transactions tracking, spends management, EMI conversion, reward redemption, repayments, monthly budget planning to credit limit adjustments and seamless payments, all in-app, Indian Bank said.

This international metal credit card is curated to offer a host of tailored benefits, including lifetime validity with zero joining and annual fees. The card allows card holders to oversee/track every facet of their credit card interactions in the feature-packed app, the lender said.
For the unversed, OneCard is a mobile-first metal credit card launched and managed by FPL Technologies in partnership with issuer banks. FPL Technologies was founded by Anurag Sinha, Rupesh Kumar, and Vibhav Hathi, who come from banking backgrounds with deep expertise in payments, credit and building and scaling digital businesses. FPL is on a mission to re-imagine credit and payments from first principles.
OneCard can be downloaded from www.getonecard.app
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Sept 4, 2023 12:26 PM IST
