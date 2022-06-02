Indian Bank hikes term deposit rates; check details 

Indian Bank has increased interest rates on domestic term deposits of less than Rs 2 crore for various tenures. The new interest rates, which range from 2.80 percent to 5.35 percent, came into effect from June 1. For term deposits between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore, the interest rate has only been raised for one tenure – 3.9 percent on deposits from 181 days to less than 9 months .

The bank will maintain its older interest rates for term deposits of less than 29 days. Deposits held for 30 to 45 days have seen an interest hike of 20 bp – from 2.80 percent to 3.00 percent. A 3.25 percent interest rate continues on deposits of 46 days to 90 days, while deposits of 91 days to 130 days have seen a hike of 15 bp to 3.50 percent. Deposits for tenures between 121 and 180 days will earn a 3.75 percent interest, a hike of 25 basis points.

Interest rates on deposits of any length between 181 days to less than a year remain the same. One-year term deposits on the other hand have seen a hike to 5.10 percent. Deposits of tenures longer than a year but less than two years will now have an interest rate of 5.20 percent. Interest rates on deposits from two years to less than three years will earn 5.25 percent interest.

Senior citizens will earn an additional 0.50 percent interest per annum "for amount up to ₹ 10 crore for all tenures over the card rate in respect of short term deposits, fixed deposits and money multiplier deposit schemes. Similarly, for recurring deposit accounts, additional interest rate would be eligible for the period from 6 months to 120 months (in multiples of 3 months)," according to the bank statement on its website.