Indiabulls Mutual Fund to become Groww MF soon: Here's all you need to know

Indiabulls AMC has approved the change in sponsorship from Indiabulls Housing Finance to Nextbillion Technology (NBT), the promoter of investment platform Groww. The asset manager has written a letter to its investors to communicate the changes in their schemes. The letter noted that the names of Indiabulls AMC and Indiabulls Trustee will respectively change to Groww AMC and Groww Trustee, subject to necessary approvals.

“Subject to receipt of necessary approvals, the names of IBAMC and ITCL will be changed to ‘Groww Asset Management Limited’ and ‘Groww Trustee Limited’, respectively, or such other name as may be approved by the registrar of companies. Consequent to the above changes, the corporate logo, corporate materials and documents will undergo changes to reflect the new names of IBMF, IBAMC and ITCL,” the AMC said in the letter to investors.

According to India Bulls AMC, IBHFL will transfer their entire shareholding in the paid up share capital of IBAMC to NBT. IBHFL will also transfer its entire shareholding in the paid up share capital of ITCL to NBT. Consequently, IBHFL will cease to be the sponsor of IBMF and NBT will become the new sponsor of IBMF. Additionally, the nominee directors of IBHFL will resign from the Boards of IBAMC and ITCL and persons nominated by NBT will be appointed to the Boards of Directors of IBAMC.

The Board of Directors of the AMC and Trustee Company had approved the above change in control in their respective meeting held on May 10, 2021. SEBI had also accorded its no objection for the proposed change in control.

Since this change will come under the ambit of change in fundamental attributes of schemes, the AMC has given an exit option to the existing investors till April 11, 2023.

“In accordance with the MF Regulations, and pursuant to no objection from SEBI, an exit option is being provided to such unit holders as on close of business hours on the record date being March 10, 2023 to exit from his/ her/ its investment in the Schemes of Indiabulls Mutual Fund at the prevailing NAV without any exit load, for a period of 30 days from March 13, 2023 to April 11, 2023 (both days inclusive),” the letter noted.