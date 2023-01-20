As a part of the ‘Outstanding Women in Finance’ series, CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy spoke with Lakshmi Iyer, CEO-Investment Advisory at Kotak Investment Advisors. In a CNBC-TV18 special, ‘Smart Money’ she shared her insights on the importance of asset allocation in a year when equities could take a backseat amidst talks of a global recession.
According to her, the best way to approach the markets is to be careful of how the fluctuations in the market will take place as she believes the Indian market is still a Shahenshah (emperor) but there are many pathaans (regional leaders).
“We are still kind of the Shahenshah types as far as the markets are concerned but there are many pathaans. That is where we need to be a little bit careful of how the oscillation will happen,” she said.
Iyer, a woman who has blazed many trails over the years, is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Kotak Investment Advisors. She has been with the Kotak Group for over 22 years and was earlier recognised as one of the top 25 most influential women in asset management in Asia by Asian Investor.
Also Read | Smart Money - Some things don't have a recourse — survive and make money, says Basant Maheshwari
While sharing her journey in the financial markets, she said, “One word to define my journey would be ‘rollercoaster’ because there are ups and down, there are thrills.”
According to her, the adrenaline rush of tracking the Indian and global markets is very high and that is a big kick.
“Irrespective of the way you start the rollercoaster, the ending is always happy. That is the joy of being in the financial markets,” she explained.
For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.