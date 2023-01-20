English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepersonal finance News

India still a Shahenshah but there are many pathaans, warns Lakshmi Iyer

personal finance | Jan 20, 2023 6:03 PM IST

India still a Shahenshah but there are many pathaans, warns Lakshmi Iyer

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   Jan 20, 2023 6:03 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

According to Lakshmi Iyer, the best way to approach the markets is to be careful of how the fluctuations in the market will take place as she believes the Indian market is still a Shahenshah (emperor) but there are many pathaans (factional leaders).

As a part of the ‘Outstanding Women in Finance’ series, CNBC-TV18’s Sonia Shenoy spoke with Lakshmi Iyer, CEO-Investment Advisory at Kotak Investment Advisors. In a CNBC-TV18 special, ‘Smart Money’ she shared her insights on the importance of asset allocation in a year when equities could take a backseat amidst talks of a global recession.

Recommended Articles

View All
Credit card charges and penalties you should be aware of

Credit card charges and penalties you should be aware of

Jan 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tax saving fixed deposit — Interest rates offered by key banks and investment details

Tax saving fixed deposit — Interest rates offered by key banks and investment details

Jan 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Republic Day celebrations to kick-off with first ever Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival – all you need to know

Republic Day celebrations to kick-off with first ever Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival – all you need to know

Jan 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Digital Economy — Preventing eKYC-led data breaches in a fast paced digital ecosystem

Digital Economy — Preventing eKYC-led data breaches in a fast paced digital ecosystem

Jan 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


According to her, the best way to approach the markets is to be careful of how the fluctuations in the market will take place as she believes the Indian market is still a Shahenshah (emperor) but there are many pathaans (regional leaders).
“We are still kind of the Shahenshah types as far as the markets are concerned but there are many pathaans. That is where we need to be a little bit careful of how the oscillation will happen,” she said.
Iyer, a woman who has blazed many trails over the years, is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Kotak Investment Advisors. She has been with the Kotak Group for over 22 years and was earlier recognised as one of the top 25 most influential women in asset management in Asia by Asian Investor.
Also Read | Smart Money - Some things don't have a recourse — survive and make money, says Basant Maheshwari
While sharing her journey in the financial markets, she said, “One word to define my journey would be ‘rollercoaster’ because there are ups and down, there are thrills.”
According to her, the adrenaline rush of tracking the Indian and global markets is very high and that is a big kick.
“Irrespective of the way you start the rollercoaster, the ending is always happy. That is the joy of being in the financial markets,” she explained.
Also Read | Smart Money - 30s an ideal phase to start serious planning, says Prableen Bajpai
For the entire discussion, watch the accompanying video
To watch other videos in this series, click on the Smart Money tab below.
Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: Jan 20, 2023 6:03 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
X