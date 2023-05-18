India says no rollback of 20% TCS on international transactions using credit cards

Union finance ministry defends the changes to FEMA, saying these changes have been a long-pending request by RBI. Also, clarifies that amendments do not change the exemptions already offered for medical or education expenses, and are aimed at investments (usually by HNIs) in assets like real estate, bonds and stocks outside India, tour travel packages, and gifts to non-residents.

The Union finance ministry on Thursday has indicated that it will not roll back the recent changes made to the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) that brought international spending using credit cards under the limits existing under Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS). These changes not only included any such credit card usage under the $250,000 per year limit allowed by RBI, but also imposed a 20 percent Tax Collected At Source (TCS) on such transactions.

Live Tv

Loading...

The move had created a lot of confusion among people, and drawn criticism that the increased TCS rate (it was 5 percent earlier) would make foreign travel, especially by employees, students, and people travelling for medical purposes, more difficult.

In a set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), the Union finance ministry has defended the changes to FEMA and said these changes have been a long-pending request by the RBI, owing to several reasons.