India may cross 10 billion UPI transactions in June: Here's a look at recent numbers, trends

By Anshul

UPI was introduced by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016 as an interface that allows users to connect multiple bank accounts to a singlemobile application and instantly transfer funds. Read this to understand the rise of this digital payment

India is expected to cross 10 billion Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in June, experts told CNBC-TV18.com. This has happened due to the rapid digitisation of India's economy and the influence of technology in promoting financial inclusion, Subhrangshu Neogi, Executive Director & Co-Founder at Escrowpay said while speaking exclusively to CNBC-TV18.com.

Further, UPI transactions are expected to reach a milestone of 1 billion transactions per day by 2026-27, according to a report by PwC India titled "The Indian Payments Handbook – 2022-27.” UPI. The report highlights that UPI is projected to dominate the retail digital payments landscape, accounting for 90 percent of the total transaction volume over the next five years. What do numbers tell?